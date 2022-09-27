ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

Man charged in Troy, Illinois domestic violence, fatal arson case

By Kevin S. Held, Kayla Shepperd
 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 40-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill his female roommate and later torching her mother’s home in Troy, Illinois .

On Sept. 22, Troy police were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a duplex on Wood Thrush Street around 2:30 p.m. After police arrived, they noticed a large fire at a nearby home and contacted the fire department for assistance.

Missouri woman committed pandemic loan fraud while awaiting sentencing for embezzlement

The flames and heavy smoke delayed firefighters from getting into the residence. The homeowner, Susanne Tomlinson, was found dead inside. An autopsy confirmed the 69-year-old died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also pulled a man from the burning house. He was brought to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the Troy Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit determined the man, identified as Michael Sloan Jr., had started the fire.

Sloan lived with Tomlinson’s daughter at the duplex on Wood Thrush.

According to court documents, Sloan attempted to kill Tomlinson’s daughter. He allegedly ordered her to bind herself with zip-ties, doused her with gasoline, held a knife to her throat, and said he would kill her.

The daughter managed to escape and flee to a neighbor’s home. Sloan then went to Tomlinson’s house with a gas can and is believed to have started the fire.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Sloan with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint. A judge set Sloan’s bail at $1 million.

If convicted, Sloan faces between 20 and 60 years in prison on each murder charge, 30 years for aggravated arson and attempted murder, and up to five years for aggravated unlawful restraint.

Public Safety
recordpatriot.com

Roxana man faces weapons charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Roxana man with a prior felony conviction faces a weapons charged filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jordin A. Reynolds, 22, of Roxana, was charged Sept. 28 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The case...
ROXANA, IL
edglentoday.com

State's Attorney Haine Announces Murder Charges Against Man In Fire That Claimed Life Of Troy Woman

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced Tuesday that his office filed first-degree murder charges in connection with a residential fire that resulted in the death of a Troy woman. Prosecutors charged Michael E. Sloan Jr. (D.O.B. 6/6/1982) with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint.
TROY, IL
KMOV

Man found shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a victim was shot in North City Saturday morning. The victim was found shot in the 3000 block of Walton Place, which is in the Kingsway East neighborhood, just before 6:00 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man shot and killd in Wells Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday morning. His body was found at Temple Place at about 1:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Felon driving stolen pickup flees Madison police

A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning and is now accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, the authorities said. An officer observed a suspected stolen vehicle at 11:42 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Highland Colony Parkway...
MADISON, IL
