PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
411mania.com
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Shares Photo Of 'TWO GOATS'
If you are scrolling through your social feeds, no, that's not a picture of Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson. Zayn took to Twitter today to share a small glimpse at his day-to-day life on the road for WWE, as he often does. This time, the 'Honorary Uce' appeared to be spending his morning at some kind of farm or petting zoo and snapped a pic of himself posing with an actual handsome goat. "TWO GOATS" read the caption above the photo.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
411mania.com
Tommaso Ciampa on Loving His Time on the Main Roster, Why He Appreciates The Miz
– During a recent interview with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his move to the main WWE roster, working with The Miz, and more. Below are some highlights:. Tommaso Ciampa on his move to the main roster: “Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s...
411mania.com
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
411mania.com
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
PWMania
Brian Hebner Says AEW Referee is Killing Matches: “If Somebody Gets Slapped, He’s Grabbing His Face”
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner shared his thoughts on the week’s wrestling headlines on the latest “Refin’ It Up” podcast. Hebner stated that he witnessed a great deal of poor officiating in wrestling over the past week:. “It was a bad week of...
Comments / 1