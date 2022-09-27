Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
mynewsla.com
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Church Vandal Cops Plea Deal
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday. Omar Rico Olivares pleaded...
mynewsla.com
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday. Prentis John Hill is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Snatching Their Child
A Jan. 30 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her San Jacinto home and fleeing to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended holding his and the victim’s 2-year-old son. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 43, of Lake Elsinore allegedly killed...
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
mynewsla.com
Reward Offered in Shooting Death Investigation
Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman, Child in Hit-And-Run Collision
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Severely Injured in Sun Valley
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run dump truck driver who left a 47-year-old woman severely injured in Sun Valley. The suspect vehicle — described as a large red dump truck — was southbound on Lankershim Boulevard about 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver made a turn onto Kewen Avenue and struck the woman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles
A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
