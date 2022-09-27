A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO