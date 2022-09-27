Read full article on original website
menifee247.com
Menifee man dies in solo crash off Zeiders Road
A Menifee man died Friday in a solo vehicle crash on Zeiders Road, authorities said. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on Zeiders Road just north of Keller Road in a 2016 Jeep Compass, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The time of day and speed of the vehicle are undetermined. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the T intersection with Keller Road.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Menifee
A man lost control of his motorcycle in Menifee Thursday, struck a curb, was thrown off and critically injured. Menifee Police Department officers responded about 5:50 a.m. to the area of Menifee Road and Scott Road, near Woodbine Park, on reports of the collision and found the man down at the scene.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
News of Record: September 29, 2022
The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 19 to 24. (IFPD has a new system of reporting that does not include times in its logs.) • Sept. 18 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243. • Sept. 19 — EMS, treat & release. Hwy....
mynewsla.com
Climbers Found Dead on Mountainside Near Idyllwild
Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild Wednesday, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The “hikers down” report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
menifee247.com
Motorcycle single-vehicle accident closes Menifee Road
A motorcyclist who crashed in a single-vehicle accident on Menifee Road Thursday morning was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded at about 5:50 a.m. to the report of an accident on Menifee Road south of Scott Road near Broken Arrow Circle, according to a Menifee PD news release. First responders performed life-saving efforts and the motorcyclist was transported. No other details on his condition were released.
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in DUI Collision Dies, Suspect in Custody
A woman gravely injured in a three-vehicle wreck at a Menifee intersection died from her injuries, and the suspected drunken driver who caused the crash was arrested, authorities said Thursday. The collision occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Berea and Newport roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
One Killed in Crash on 101 Freeway
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts Near Calimesa Amid Thunderstorm
A wildfire that erupted Wednesday just east of Calimesa as a thunderstorm moved through the area scorched nearly 10 acres before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Hannon Road and Cherry Valley Boulevard, northeast of Interstate 10,...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley
A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Driver in fatal traffic collision faces two felony counts
The driver of the vehicle that ran a red light and caused a fatality in a collision on Newport Road Tuesday was arrested on Thursday and will face two felony charges when he is released from the hospital, authorities said. The Menifee man, identified as Gabriel Derain, was initially transported...
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured
A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics treated two people...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in Series of Burglaries Throughout San Jacinto
A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables in a series of burglaries over the summer targeting San Jacinto homes was being held on $35,000 bail Saturday. Jaden Jose Callandrent of San Jacinto was arrested Friday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway Set for Closure Friday evening, Through the Weekend
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through the weekend — for the second time in less than a month — to enable crews to continue re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays in the construction zone.
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
z1077fm.com
Motorcycle rider dies after striking sidewalk on Hwy. 62 in Yucca Valley
A man died last night (Sept 27) after his motorcycle struck a sidewalk near Sage Avenue off Highway 62 in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs report that the driver was traveling westbound on Highway 62 at unsafe speeds when his motorcycle struck the sidewalk. The male suffered major injuries and despite life-saving...
menifee247.com
Website assists family of woman killed in traffic collision
A GoFundMe site has been created to raise funds in support of the family of a Menifee woman who died from injuries in a traffic accident this week. The site identifies the woman as Girlie Gonzales-Jatico, a mother of three. She died a day after her vehicle was struck by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection of Newport Road and Berea Road on Tuesday.
menifee247.com
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Newport Road
Story updated at 8:30 p.m. with additional details. A section of Menifee’s major traffic route was closed at rush hour Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries, police said. Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said the accident at Newport Road and Berea Road about 3:05 p.m. involved three...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
