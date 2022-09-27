ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berend Brothers to host free pumpkin carving

By Curtis Jackson
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than 80 years Berend Brothers have been servicing the North Texas area and staff there decided it’s time to start celebrating their eight decades of success.

Last year, they decided to host a pumpkin decorating event completely free of charge.

Famous fruit carver invites people to give the skill a try

Store manager Brady Moore says kids 12 and under can expect free drinks and snacks while decorating their personally picked pumpkin.

Moore says last year was so successful that they’re amping up their expectations for this year.

“Last year we had a great turnout. We actually expected 50 to 75 people and we ended up having love 200 people come decorate pumpkins, which we love that. We’ve got plenty of pumpkins to decorate this year. We’ve prepared for as many, if not, more than we had last year, so we’re excited,” Moore said.

This is a free family friendly event. It kicks off Saturday, Oct. 8, at Berend Brothers from 10 a.m. till noon.

