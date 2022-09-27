Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
US News and World Report
Man Took Extra Shift, Missed Landslide That Destroyed Home
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man whose home was destroyed by a landslide this week in Juneau said the outcome could have been worse had he not picked up an extra shift at work. “Fortunately, I wasn’t at home at the moment, but I was there about an hour and a half before it happened, so I’m very lucky to be alive,” Jin Mitchem told the Juneau Empire.
ktoo.org
Juneau landslide damages homes, displaces residents
A landslide in downtown Juneau Monday evening damaged homes and knocked out power to parts of Juneau and Douglas. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service office in Juneau had cautioned that landslides were possible earlier in the day, but no major warnings were issued. Then the power...
kinyradio.com
CBJ: Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei is closed
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or the Brotherhood Bridge Trail, is closed effective immediately due to risk of structural failure. An inspection on Wednesday revealed damage to the bridge abutment following recent heavy rains, leading to risk that the bridge...
kinyradio.com
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
ktoo.org
Orange Shirt Day in Juneau offers listening and learning for people of all ages
Friday is Orange Shirt Day, a day to draw awareness to the history of Indian Boarding Schools in the U.S. and Canada. Events are being held across both countries. In Juneau, the day started off with dozens of people drumming and holding banners along Egan Drive as residents commuted into town.
kinyradio.com
GoFundMe page set up to assist man who lost house in landslide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the landslide on Gastineau Avenue which displaced many residents, the community is coming together to support one homeowner, Jin Mitchem, whose house was essentially totaled. In less than a day more than 370 people have donated towards a GoFundMe to help Jin recover from the...
kinyradio.com
JPD: Investigation ongoing into Brotherhood Bridge Trail death
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities have said that the investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Juneau woman is ongoing and that they have received many tips in the case. According to Juneau Police, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, Faith Rogers, was on a walk with three dogs on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, when she was killed last Wednesday afternoon.
ktoo.org
‘An egregious act of spiritual abuse’: Behind the closure of Juneau’s Memorial Presbyterian Church
This summer, the national branch of the Presbyterian Church issued a formal apology and committed to pay $1 million in reparations for closing a church in Juneau in the 1960s. The Memorial Presbyterian Church had a Native congregation led by Pastor Walter Soboleff. Presbyterian church leaders have determined that closing the church was an act of racism.
ktoo.org
Juneau Community Charter School: Inspiring a love of learning.
Guests: Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School academic policy committee member. Makiah Jensen and Tera Hicks, middle school students. Many parents are drawn to charter schools, because they not only offer different options, but allow them to take a more active role in their child’s education. A look at how Juneau Community Charter School tries to serve its families.
