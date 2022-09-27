ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
Man Took Extra Shift, Missed Landslide That Destroyed Home

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man whose home was destroyed by a landslide this week in Juneau said the outcome could have been worse had he not picked up an extra shift at work. “Fortunately, I wasn’t at home at the moment, but I was there about an hour and a half before it happened, so I’m very lucky to be alive,” Jin Mitchem told the Juneau Empire.
Juneau landslide damages homes, displaces residents

A landslide in downtown Juneau Monday evening damaged homes and knocked out power to parts of Juneau and Douglas. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service office in Juneau had cautioned that landslides were possible earlier in the day, but no major warnings were issued. Then the power...
CBJ: Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei is closed

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Montana Creek pedestrian bridge on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or the Brotherhood Bridge Trail, is closed effective immediately due to risk of structural failure. An inspection on Wednesday revealed damage to the bridge abutment following recent heavy rains, leading to risk that the bridge...
Friends of the Flags to take down state flags this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Friends of the Flags will remove the U.S. state flags along Egan Drive between 10th Street and Marine Way on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 7 a.m. Residents should expect temporary right lane closures as the group removes flags from the light poles, and are asked to exercise caution along Egan between 10th Street and Marine Way during the morning.
GoFundMe page set up to assist man who lost house in landslide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the landslide on Gastineau Avenue which displaced many residents, the community is coming together to support one homeowner, Jin Mitchem, whose house was essentially totaled. In less than a day more than 370 people have donated towards a GoFundMe to help Jin recover from the...
JPD: Investigation ongoing into Brotherhood Bridge Trail death

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities have said that the investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Juneau woman is ongoing and that they have received many tips in the case. According to Juneau Police, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, Faith Rogers, was on a walk with three dogs on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, when she was killed last Wednesday afternoon.
Juneau Community Charter School: Inspiring a love of learning.

Guests: Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School academic policy committee member. Makiah Jensen and Tera Hicks, middle school students. Many parents are drawn to charter schools, because they not only offer different options, but allow them to take a more active role in their child’s education. A look at how Juneau Community Charter School tries to serve its families.
