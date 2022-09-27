Read full article on original website
Springfield crews respond after car strikes tree on Cottage Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Cottage Street early Saturday morning for reports of a car hitting a tree. According to Springfield Fire, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated before being sent to the...
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer in South Windsor
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in South Windsor early Friday morning.
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow K9 Kai recognized for finding items stolen during home break-in
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Longmeadow Police recognized one of their K9s, a German Shepard named Kai, after the dog proved instrumental in a recent home break-in investigation. Kai and his handler responded to the scene days later and despite time and recent rain, K9 Kai was still able to recover the...
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man to be arraigned for murder
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday evening, Pittsfield police arrested a man for the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. The 42-year-old Desmond Phillip was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call and located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later...
westernmassnews.com
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash
Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
West Springfield Police warn residents about solicitors requesting repairs or sealing driveways
A transient driveway seal/repair company has returned to West Springfield.
Life Flight called to crash on Route 20 in Becket
A Life Flight helicopter has been called a serious crash on Route 20 in Becket Friday afternoon.
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
TRAFFIC: Route 9 in Hadley closed due to gas leak
Route 9, between Middle Street and Spruce Hill Road in Hadley is closed Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire. A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped. Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet. No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners,...
