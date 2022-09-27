ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardston, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after car strikes tree on Cottage Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Cottage Street early Saturday morning for reports of a car hitting a tree. According to Springfield Fire, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated before being sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow K9 Kai recognized for finding items stolen during home break-in

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Longmeadow Police recognized one of their K9s, a German Shepard named Kai, after the dog proved instrumental in a recent home break-in investigation. Kai and his handler responded to the scene days later and despite time and recent rain, K9 Kai was still able to recover the...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man to be arraigned for murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday evening, Pittsfield police arrested a man for the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. The 42-year-old Desmond Phillip was taken into custody after police responded to a 911 call and located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police crack down on juvenile-involved crimes uptick

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the past two weeks, Springfield Police have been cracking down on criminal activity involving juveniles, which is leading to questions over what is being done to prevent the youth in the city from participating in illegal activity. On Monday, officers were called to the Eastfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash

DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
DUDLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire. A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped. Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet. No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners,...
PITTSFIELD, MA

