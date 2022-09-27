Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
104.1 WIKY
Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. The problem: How to modernize the largest combustion pickups to keep demand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne
Cars are still wickedly expensive due to shortages. Get ready to pay thousands above sticker price for a hot model from Jeep, Ford, Lexus, or Porsche.
Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year
Akio Toyoda celebrated when Toyota overtook GM, which had enjoyed a long run as the bestselling carmaker in the US.
3 Reasons to Wait For a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer
Find out why it's worth waiting for the new model year 2023 Jeep Wagoneer full-size SUV. The post 3 Reasons to Wait For a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs
Find out why all three compact SUVs from Jeep fell short of U.S. News' top 10 rankings overall. The post 3 Jeep Models Fell Short of U.S. News’ Top 10 Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend?
Here's a look at the current iteration of the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla compact sedan models and what Consumer Reports thinks of each one. The post Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0