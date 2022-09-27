Read full article on original website
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Saints QB Jameis Winston officially out; Andy Dalton to start vs Vikings in London
If there as any doubt lingering, it was removed Saturday afternoon: It’ll be Andy Dalton starting for the New Orleans Saints when they take the field in London this weekend. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week. The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke...
