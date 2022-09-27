Read full article on original website
A Great Evening on the Grid Iron
A sprinkle or two will be possible throughout the day on Friday, with a few of these very light showers possible by the time games are kicking off. Any rain we see will be extremely light, with most of the area remaining dry by game time. Temperatures are looking pretty good as well, going from the comfy mid-60s to the upper 50s by the end of the games. Coats won’t be a bad idea either then going to & from the games this evening.
Perfect Pumpkin Patch Planner
Say that 10 times fast. Yes. The weekend is perfect for heading out for all those fall activities. If you’re headed out to the patch, we’ve got dry conditions with intermittent clouds/sun. Temperatures will start in the 50s but quickly climb into the 60s with highs settling down close to 70°
A few sprinkles tonight
Don’t worry, it’s not a significant threat. Dry air will work to take most of the showers away but a few sneaky sprinkles will make it through. That dry layer is awfully thick and will ensure that only the most strong returns on radar make it through. A few of these sprinkles will dot the map tonight into tomorrow.
