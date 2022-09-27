photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Imagine that you're really hungry and ready for lunch. You've been waiting in your car in the drive thru at KFC. You're given your order and you drive away. When you open up your bag of food, you get the surprise of a lifetime. That's exactly what happened to a Georgia woman as she found $543.10 under her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit.

JACKSON, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO