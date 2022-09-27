ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
J.R. Heimbigner

Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru order

photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Imagine that you're really hungry and ready for lunch. You've been waiting in your car in the drive thru at KFC. You're given your order and you drive away. When you open up your bag of food, you get the surprise of a lifetime. That's exactly what happened to a Georgia woman as she found $543.10 under her KFC sandwich after the restaurant misplaced its daily deposit.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgia expert offers tips for prepping your property for potential hurricane impact

MACON, Ga. — As we prep for the possible impact of Hurricane Ian, there are things you can do right now to protect your home from storm damage. They're beautiful to look at and can provide nice shade when it's hot, but when strong winds get a hold of a tree, it could mean trouble. Aaron Keene owns Keene Land Management & Tree Removal Service, and he recommends "proper pruning" and removing risky tree branches.
MACON, GA
multihousingnews.com

Lument Closes $30M Construction Loan

The community will be located within 10 miles of downtown Macon. Lument has acquired a $29.6 million loan to fund the construction of Luxe Park Apartments, an eight building, 280-unit luxury apartment community owned by Hand Development, located at 4358 Riverside Dr. in Macon, Ga. GFI Realty Services LLC. represented Lument in the negotiations for the 75 percent loan-to-cost, non-recourse loan, subject to a floating interest rate.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
MACON, GA

