Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis

The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO