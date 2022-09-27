Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis

Read full article on original website
KULR8
Five things to watch: UC Davis at No. 4 Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will try to extend a couple of streaks on Saturday night. MSU has won 14 straight games at Bobcat Stadium — the longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision, according to Stats Perform. Sacramento State is the last team to beat MSU in Bozeman: 34-21 on Oct. 12, 2019.
KULR8
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins 2nd straight title, Bobcats place 2nd at Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course. MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight...
KULR8
Western Washington blanks Montana State Billings in women's soccer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1. This was the Vikings'...
KULR8
Montana State Billings volleyball swept by Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team couldn't string together consecutive wins after Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's defeated the Yellowjackets in straight sets Thursday. Two days after MSUB swept crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, the Jackets got back into GNAC play but couldn't nab their...
KULR8
Montana women's golf places 6th at Eagle Invitational
The Montana women’s golf team shot a final-round 298 on Wednesday as the Grizzlies placed sixth at the Eagle Invitational, played at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. Montana shot a 313 on Monday and a 299 on Tuesday. It was the first time in more than five years that the Griz have had a pair of sub-300 rounds in the same tournament.
KULR8
Bobcat Football is Back in Bozeman for ESPNU Debut against Davis
Montana State Football (3-1) is back in Bozeman for week two of conference play as they prepare to host UC Davis (1-3). The Cats kick off against the Aggies on Saturday, October 1 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPNU.
KULR8
Digging HOCO: Montana Tech football hosts MSU-Northern
BUTTE – The No. 21 Montana Tech Orediggers (3-1) will celebrate their homecoming on Saturday afternoon as they host Montana State University-Northern (0-4) in Frontier League action. Kickoff at Bob Green Field is at 1 p.m. The Orediggers are coming off a huge 33-24 road win against Montana Western...
KULR8
Bozeman blows past Billings Senior 38-3
BILLINGS- Bozeman's offense pounded the ball up the field consistently on Thursday night to blow past Billings Senior 38-3. The Hawks scored on all put one drive in the first half and carried a 24-0 lead into halftime. On their opening drive, Jake Casagranda found Avery Allen for the nine-yard...
