AmericanMade
3d ago

BETO FACTS: 1995 Burglary arrest, 1998 Driving While Intoxicated, 2006 Eminent Domain Ethics Violation, 2013 Illegal Stock Purchase, 2018 FEC charges illegal Campaign Contributions, 2022 endorsed by anti-American George Soros. NO THANKS I WILL PASS

Neal Tomlinson
3d ago

That's a really new looking hat. Something tells me he's not actually a Cougars fan. There's a slight possibility that Irish Bob is just pandering. 😂

woetothenaysayerz
3d ago

beto weed out yourself like the garden...Elections are tit for tat , he said she said ..Promising a cloud in the sky to the people 😂🤣😅..once this yahoo is elected texas is doomed...Mexico might as well have a revolution and take their land back before betos claws get a hold of it..

Abbott, O'Rourke clash in only Gubernatorial debate

In the race for Governor, the two contenders met face to face Friday in South Texas for the only scheduled debate. In the "Rumble near the Rio Grande," incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott was quick to characterize challenger Beto O'Rourke as soft on border security. "He said months ago, there...
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
Migrant encounters at the border are higher than they were before Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began

For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. He’s put $4 billion on the line to do so, initiating construction of a border wall and sending thousands of National Guard service members and state police to patrol the border with Mexico for months on end in his highly touted Operation Lone Star.
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Bowie

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE
Houston selected for $100 million DOJ initiative due to city's 'struggle with violent crime'

HOUSTON - Some of the nation’s leading law officers are in Houston announcing a major effort to fight violent crime here as part of a new widespread initiative. The U.S. Department of Justice's first-of-its-kind pilot program in Houston is part of a $100-million plan to get and keep violent criminals behind bars nationwide. In fact, Houston was handpicked to take part.
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
