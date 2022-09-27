ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

utv44.com

Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
DAPHNE, AL
Theodore, AL
Alabama Government
Theodore, AL
utv44.com

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
Michael Finley
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
DAPHNE, AL
#Nbc#American
utv44.com

Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages

UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.  The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL

