WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
utv44.com
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
utv44.com
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
Potbellied pig spotted in Mobile neighborhoods, proving hard to catch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big potbellied pig has been on the loose since Friday, with many spotting the pig running through neighborhoods in Mobile. In a video taken by neighbors who live off Shenandoah Road, they found the pig in front of their homes. Neighbors said the pig had great speed and outran a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile says it wants to change that. “For those of us that go that...
utv44.com
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
utv44.com
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army assist those devastated by Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our local Red Cross and Salvation Army are sending volunteers and staff to help house and feed Hurricane Ian victims. Cecil Morris is about to go on his 13th deployment to a disaster zone for the Salvation Army to feed people in crisis. "A lot...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
Mobile keeps contract with AltaPointe over one councilman’s objections
This story will also appear in tomorrow’s edition of the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. AltaPointe’s performance contract with the city was again in jeopardy Tuesday as the Mobile City Council worked to pass the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
utv44.com
Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls. The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
WPMI
2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
