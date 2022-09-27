Read full article on original website
I-580 To Briefly Close in Northern Carson City Oct. 2 for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson City...
BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
Head Of Nevada Department Of Corrections Ordered To Resign After Prisoner Escape
Governor Sisolak announced he’s asked for and received the resignation of the director of the Department of Corrections after a prisoner escaped. Also, at this time, NDOC has placed six officers on administrative leave, following the proper protocols in place.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe hosting Fire Fest this weekend
This Saturday, October 1, 2022, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host Lake Tahoe’s Annual Fire Fest from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is a great way for guests to learn about Lake Tahoe’s valiant safety and conservation efforts in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.
Flags To Be Lowered On October 1 For “Vegas Strong Day”
Governor Sisolak is orderings flags be lowered on the anniversary of the October 1 Shooting. The Governor also proclaimed October 1, 2022 as Vegas Strong Day in Nevada.
New Citizen Group Aims to Combat Nearshore Algae in Lake Tahoe
Recent studies as well as hundreds of phone calls to agencies, nonprofits and researchers are all pointing to one thing – the health and quality of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline is in freefall. This past April, startling areas of the north and west shoreline were covered in slimy attached...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Ian hit Florida’s Gulf...
Governor Sisolak Announces NDOC Director Resignation After Prison Break
The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Six corrections officers are also on paid administrative leave following the prison break from Southern Desert Correction...
Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Natalia's Night
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting the 10th annual Natalia’s Night tonight, September 28th, 2022 until 9 p.m. Natalia’s Night honors Natalia Berumen for her fight against childhood cancer after being diagnosed in 2013. Within a few short months, she lost her battle at the age of 11.
Battle Born Burger Showdown
The event is put on by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada as part of Hunger Action Month. The Battle Born Burger Showcase is a month long event where restaurants feature their best burger to raise awareness for hunger relief. There will be five burgers competing in the Burger Showdown,...
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state's elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an...
