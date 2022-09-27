ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada

With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe hosting Fire Fest this weekend

This Saturday, October 1, 2022, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe will host Lake Tahoe’s Annual Fire Fest from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is a great way for guests to learn about Lake Tahoe’s valiant safety and conservation efforts in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

New Citizen Group Aims to Combat Nearshore Algae in Lake Tahoe

Recent studies as well as hundreds of phone calls to agencies, nonprofits and researchers are all pointing to one thing – the health and quality of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline is in freefall. This past April, startling areas of the north and west shoreline were covered in slimy attached...
ENVIRONMENT
2news.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Ian hit Florida’s Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
2news.com

Governor Sisolak Announces NDOC Director Resignation After Prison Break

The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Six corrections officers are also on paid administrative leave following the prison break from Southern Desert Correction...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsp#Traffic Accident#The Nevada State Police#I 580
2news.com

Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Battle Born Burger Showdown

The event is put on by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada as part of Hunger Action Month. The Battle Born Burger Showcase is a month long event where restaurants feature their best burger to raise awareness for hunger relief. There will be five burgers competing in the Burger Showdown,...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state's elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy