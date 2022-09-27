Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Houston Fans Want Dana Holgorsen Fired
The grass hasn’t been so green on the other side for Dana Holgorsen at Houston. If you remove his 12-2 record with the Cougars in 2021, the former WVU head coach has compiled a record of 9-16 in nearly two and a half seasons. Tonight, the Cougars dropped to...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
Community mourns Bellaire mother and 2 daughters killed in Waller County car crash
"When your time comes, your time comes. But it came too soon for them. Way too soon," a family friend who taught Indian classical dance to both daughters, said.
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
fox26houston.com
'Why wouldn’t somebody stop to see if we were ok?' Victim of Tuesday pedicab hit-and-run crash speaks
HOUSTON - One of three people severely injured in a pedicab hit-and-run on Tuesday after an Astros game spoke with FOX 26. Gloria Fuentes was heading home after the Astros game on Tuesday with a colleague. The next thing she can remember is waking up in the hospital. "After the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
fox26houston.com
Teenager seen on surveillance video stealing 2 French Bulldogs from northwest Harris Co. family
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "When I watched the camera, that's when my heart broke," said Latasha Glenn. Glenn watched in horror as a young man puts Drako and Money, two French Bulldogs valued at $4,000 a piece in his car and drives off. The owner believes the thief broke a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
Texas EquuSearch joins the search for a missing Alvin school teacher
Texas EquuSearch has joined police in looking for a missing Alvin school teacher. Michelle Reynolds was last seen in Alvin, Texas on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Comments / 8