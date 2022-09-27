ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man was detained early Tuesday morning after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.

According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with a 9mm gun loaded with 14 bullets.

Representatives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it was Alfonso Davis, 56, who set off a metal detector while passing through the checkpoint at around 4:15 a.m. Security inspected the medical sling on Davis’ arm, and discovered the gun hidden inside.

Davis was detained without incident, officials said. According to Farbstein, Davis claimed he had forgotten he had the gun with him.

Davis is currently facing the felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and the felony charge of criminal possession of a firearm in a sensitive location.

He was transported to Monroe County Jail and is pending arraignment in Rochester City Court.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

