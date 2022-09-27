Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Game of the Week Preview: Tioga vs Jena
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 5 of high school football. Previewing the week five season of high school football. Domangue has the highlights from tonight's Squirrel Bowl matchup between Grant and Buckeye. Decareyn Sampson - ACA Athlete of the Week. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT. |. Meet this...
kalb.com
MedExpress Game of the Week 5 Recap: Coach Roark talks about the 22-6 victory against Tioga
JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants came into the matchup winless, ready to play against the undefeated Tioga Indians. Jena pulled off the upset beating the Indians 22-6 in the MedExpress Game of the Week. The KALB Sports Team caught up with Jena’s Head Coach Jay Roark after the...
kalb.com
Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine running back Grant Ducote has made a habit of racking up big games in the backfield. Last season as a junior, Ducote broke out for 2,015 yards and 35 touchdowns, and he’s on pace to have another big season his senior year. In the Eagles’ Week 5 win against DeQuincy, Ducote broke the school record for career rushing yards on a long TD run.
kalb.com
Tioga vs Jena voted MedExpress Week 5 Game of the Week
JENA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana rivalry will be renewed in Week 5 for the MedExpress Game of the Week when Tioga travels to Jena. The records on paper likely won’t determine what is expected to be a close defensive football game on Friday night. Tioga (4-0) is...
kalb.com
It’s all about the speed: Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson ran for 5TDs and 257 yards against Bunkie
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson rushed for five touchdowns and 257 yards last Friday against Bunkie. “My speed really sets me apart. As soon as I hit the sideline, I just leave everybody,” said Sampson. Once he finds a hole in the defense, no one can...
kalb.com
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 5 of high school football
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season continues tonight, with many matchups happening in Cenla for Week 5. We preview some emotions with our local coaches heading into the fifth week of the year.
kalb.com
Vote for your Week 5 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What’s a better way to celebrate homecoming week for most of our local high school football teams tonight, than with some top plays from around the area in Week 5. This week’s nominees for our Southern Air Cool Plays of the Week consist of toe-tapping...
kalb.com
Gridiron goes ‘NUTS’ for the annual Buckeye Squirrel Bowl!
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If there is one tradition in Central Louisiana that just seems to make sense, it is Buckeye’s annual Thursday night Squirrel Bowl. “This is what high school football is all about,” said Buckeye Head Football Coach Ben McLaughlin. On the eve of squirrel hunting...
Bossier City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 5 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into Week 5, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon made up some ground in the weekly Bulletin Material pick ‘em segment, but Mary Margaret Ellison still holds a two-game lead. Currently, Dylan and Elijah are tied with an 11-8 record, and Mary Margaret leads the...
kalb.com
Northwood-Lena Homecoming King gives crown to student with special needs
LENA, La. (KALB) - A Northwood-Lena football player gave up his homecoming crown to his long-time friend with special needs. During homecoming week at the school, Matthew Ryder, a Gator football player, was chosen as the school’s Homecoming King. However, he chose to give his crown and title to...
kalb.com
Battle of NSU: Northwestern State prepares for Nicholls
The City of Pineville could see big changes for its city hall, police department and city court through a new project with help from capital outlay from the State of Louisiana. |. Students over at Bolton High School had the chance today to ask Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about the...
kalb.com
Smart Medicine - Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail
Dr. Rick Brewer, President of Louisiana Christian University, discusses enhancements to LCU’s Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail!. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
kalb.com
Homecoming Crown
Since 2011 the Center for Disease Control has used the month of September to educate the public about Sepsis. A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Game of the Week Preview: Tioga vs Jena. Updated: 19 hours ago.
kalb.com
BPCC Natchitoches campus to hold open house Oct 6
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Bossier Parish Community College’s Natchitoches Campus invites the community to its Open House on Thursday, October 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event caters to students of all ages as BPCC offers a wide array of programs designed to offer students an accelerated career path through a two-year technical diploma or an associate degree.
theleesvilleleader.com
Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival
Thirteen young ladies from Vernon Parish will be competing for the title of Miss West Louisiana Forestry Festival 2022 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The contestants are: Kaitlyn Caillier and Paige Mayo, representing Anacoco High School; Meleah Johnson and Jade Bonner, representing Evans High School; Kayleigh Park, Mia Haines and Emily Wanjura, representing Hornbeck High School; Emma Dupree, representing Leesville High School; Kaitlyn Robinson, representing Pickering High School; Anna White and Anna Moore, representing Pitkin High School; and Hallie Welch and Kaydence Fontenot, representing Rosepine High School.
klax-tv.com
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Gains Control of Ancestral Lands
The Tunica-Biloxi tribe of Louisiana and the city of Marksville signed an agreement transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Chairman and CEO of Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite says, “It is truly a delight, a joy to Tunica-Biloxi Tribe as well to...
westcentralsbest.com
Boone St. Roundabout Opens Bidding as Early as January 2023
Leesville, La - Mark McCarty of Meyer and Associates Inc., the city's contracted engineering service told Mayor Rick Allen and the Leesville City Council members on Monday that DOTD officials sent an update on the plans for the roundabout at Boone St. and Hwy 171. The Louisiana Department of Transportation...
kalb.com
VPSO looking for runaway teen from Evans
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans, who is believed to be in the company of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. Brittain left her home sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. She may...
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish honoring Solomon Northup with a statue
An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. |. Timothy Teasley, the Alexandria man on trial for the February 2017 deadly shooting...
