21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week.

The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake.

Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a knife. The victim was able to escape from Blake and returned home where her parents called police.

Blake will be sentenced on December 1, 2022. The maximum penalty for rape is life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

