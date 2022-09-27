ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week.

The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake.

Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a knife. The victim was able to escape from Blake and returned home where her parents called police.

Blake will be sentenced on December 1, 2022. The maximum penalty for rape is life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

Comments / 32

Note Guy
3d ago

Sick individual!She probable said no to sex then he forced her.Girls, some anyway do seduce guys in a teasing way, but he shouldn't have been with a 16 year old girl in the 1st place!I understand girls are far more developed now compared to when I was his age, but still it's illegal and he should be charged as such.

Reply(9)
7
The ghost
3d ago

Young cat is going to be the victim as soon as he arrives…. They’ll pass him around like a lit cigarette…😂😂

Reply
5
Lisa
2d ago

seriously, i was 16 girl chasing a 25 year old. totally the one in charge of our relationship and every time I wanted sex. i broke up with the guy after using him. I am now 45. i am happily married with 3 sons and warn my boys that their are girls out there the way i used to behave. along with many of my friends. there was no forced sex involved.

Reply(4)
3
