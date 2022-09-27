Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Best Security Apps For Android In 2022-23
When you purchase a new PC, it usually comes with a 30- or 90-day license for antivirus protection. Most people know that when the teaser expires, you should either renew it or choose one of the many available Windows antivirus products. When you buy a new smartphone, nothing similar happens. The phone comes with the default built-in apps; the rest are downloaded from your online account. Nonetheless, malware coders find Android just as appealing as Windows.
Android Headlines
How To Get Your Stadia Refund, And What's Eligible
With the Stadia shutdown on the horizon you’re probably wondering how you can get a refund on everything you purchased. Assuming you knew a refund was happening in the first place. The news of Stadia closing is both sad and not entirely unexpected. But even though most of us probably saw it coming, it doesn’t necessarily lessen the sting.
Android Headlines
Square Home Is An Android Launcher Inspired By Windows
The Google Play Store is packed with Android launchers of all types. From extremely customizable ones like Nova Launcher, and ones with unique approaches, like Niagara Launcher. Well, today, we’re here to check out Square Home, an Android launcher inspired by Windows. Square Home is an Android launcher inspired...
Android Headlines
How To Cancel Your Stadia Pro Subscription
The time has come for some of you to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. As much as it pains us to keep saying this, Google Stadia is shutting down. Officially, it goes offline on January 18 of 2023. So you do still have to time to play games until the service finds it place among the clouds (sorry) for good in a few months. You can also use your Stadia controllers on other platforms.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Appear On Google Play Console With Face Unlock
The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets have surfaced on the Google Play Console. As most of you know by now, these two devices will launch on October 6. Google confirmed its press conference for that date. Both the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro appeared at Google...
Android Headlines
Instagram Now Lets You Leave Notes For Your Followers
Instagram has started rolling out Notes, a feature it has been working on for a few months now. The company hasn’t officially announced the feature but it is live for many Instagram users globally. As you might have guessed, it lets you leave a note for your followers. Notes...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Battery Widget Becomes Even More Useful
The Google Pixel battery widget has now become even more useful, thanks to a new update. It is now showing a time estimate of how long your phone’s battery will last. The Google Pixel battery widget becomes more useful thanks to a new feature. This widget arrived last year...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Tab A8 Gets Android 12 Update With One UI 4.1
Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab A8 is getting the Android 12 update. The affordable tablet launched in December last year is picking up the new Android version along with the Korean firm’s One UI 4.1 custom software. The update is already live across Europe and should soon make its way into other markets, including the US.
Android Headlines
YouTube Shorts Copies TikTok's Voiceover Narration
YouTube is lifting another TikTok feature. It recently announced voiceover narration for Shorts, which itself is a TikTok clone. The feature lets you add commentary or other sounds to existing videos and has been available on TikTok for a while now. Voiceover narrations are useful in various situations. You can...
Android Headlines
Latest Camera Update For Nothing Phone (1) Rolling Out Widely
Nothing is widely rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update to the Nothing Phone (1). The rollout began a couple of weeks back in an incremental manner. As of this week, the new software package that brings a host of new camera features and the latest security patch is available to most users globally.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 Android App Support Is Rolling Out To The US & 20 More Markets
Android app support on Windows 11 has started rolling out in 21 more markets. Microsoft announced that the WSA (Windows Subsystem for Android) became available for Windows 11 for users to download and thus enable Android app support. Windows 11 Android app support is now rolling out to a ton...
Android Headlines
Twitter Introduces TikTok-like Vertical Scrolling Video Feed
Twitter is the latest social media platform to copy TikTok. No, it isn’t going all-in and introducing a TikTok-like short-video feature just yet, something Instagram did with Reels and YouTube with Shorts. But the company Thursday announced a new video experience that appears to be inspired by the popular Chinese app. The originally microblogging site is adding an ever-scrolling feed of video content.
Android Headlines
Google Maps Gains Several Immersive Visual-First Features
Google announced a host of new features for Maps at its Search On event on Wednesday. Over the next few months, Google Maps will gain features like Immersive View, Neighborhood Vibe, Search with Live View, and more. The company touts these features to enable a visual-first Maps experience. Google Maps...
Android Headlines
Qualcomm VP Believes Smartphone Cameras Will Outgun DSLRs In 3-5 Years
Qualcomm Vice President actually believes that smartphone cameras will outplay DSLRs in 3-5 years. This comes from Judd Heape, which is a Vice President of Product Management for Camera, Computer Vision, and Video at Qualcomm. Smartphone cameras are expected to surpass DSLRs in 3 to 5 years. He has been...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11R Specs Reveal A OnePlus 10T Clone… Almost
The OnePlus 11R specs have surfaced, and they reveal that this phone will essentially be a OnePlus 10T clone. Well, almost. The specs won’t be completely identical, but they won’t be far from it. The OnePlus 11R specs reveal a OnePlus 10T clone… well, almost. According to...
Android Headlines
How Technology Is Changing The Gambling World
Technology has always been a huge part of the gambling world, from the very first online casino that opened up in the early 1990s to the rise of mobile gambling in recent years. And it’s not just casinos that have been affected by technology – sports betting, lotteries and even...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US
Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
Android Headlines
Stadia Locked Down An Exclusive Kojima Game Then Cancelled It
Stadia reportedly had locked down an exclusive game from Kojima, then decided shortly after it began the early stages of development to cancel the project. According to 9To5Google, citing sources, Kojima’s game for Stadia would have been exclusive to the platform and it was to be a follow-up to 2019’s Death Stranding.
Android Headlines
Samsung Rolls Out October Update To Galaxy S21 FE
The October 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is getting the new security update shortly after the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has yet to detail the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The Galaxy S21 FE is currently receiving...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Series Gets Android 13 Beta
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is now eligible for Android 13 beta. The company has opened registrations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea. It should soon expand the beta program, which also brings its One UI 5.0 custom software, to other regions. A...
