The time has come for some of you to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. As much as it pains us to keep saying this, Google Stadia is shutting down. Officially, it goes offline on January 18 of 2023. So you do still have to time to play games until the service finds it place among the clouds (sorry) for good in a few months. You can also use your Stadia controllers on other platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO