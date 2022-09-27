ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents. Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville City Council to assist with funding for shared kitchen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More funding is on the way for a shared kitchen on Evansville’s south side. The Evansville City Council approved a plan this week to match up to $170,000 of fundraising for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen in the works in the Tepe Park neighborhood.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Princeton park getting $20K upgrade

Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 dollars to the city of Princeton. It’s for an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park. Officials say the shelter will provide residents on the east side of the city with an area for parties, family reunions, and other events. They say the new shelter will...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with a $35 million investment. They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits. “$48.99 an hour if you count those benefits,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville community event offers resources to over 30 veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Veteran Committee for Homeless Services Council of Southwest Indiana hosted its annual “Homeless Veteran Stand Down” event with local community service providers on Wednesday. The event contained countless veteran resources from medical insurance companies to nonprofits, and more. National Vet Help was one...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

METS offering lunch shuttle to Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is offering lunch time shuttle services to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials say the shuttles will be offered Monday through Friday. According to a press release, City of Evansville employees can ride the METS bus for free with a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friends of Mental Health hosts drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends of Mental Health is hosting a drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser at Eastland Mall on Saturday. According to a press release, that fundraiser is set for Oct. 1 from noon to 2:00 p.m. They say the fundraiser is to raise money for mental health and addiction.
EVANSVILLE, IN
News Break
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

Evansville hairstylist addresses 'Covid Hair' phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group

Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate

I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
OWENSBORO, KY

