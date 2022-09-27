Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents. Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of...
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
14news.com
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
14news.com
Evansville City Council to assist with funding for shared kitchen
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More funding is on the way for a shared kitchen on Evansville’s south side. The Evansville City Council approved a plan this week to match up to $170,000 of fundraising for the Bedford Collab, which is a shared kitchen in the works in the Tepe Park neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
River View Coal to create 260 full-time jobs within Henderson County
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Some coal jobs are coming to Henderson County. Governor Andy Beshear announced River View Coal LLC, which operates an underground coal mine in Union County, will expand with a new facility in Henderson County, creating 260 well-paying jobs with a $35 million investment. Leaders at River View will construct a […]
14news.com
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
14news.com
Princeton park getting $20K upgrade
Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 dollars to the city of Princeton. It’s for an open-air shelter at Lincoln Park. Officials say the shelter will provide residents on the east side of the city with an area for parties, family reunions, and other events. They say the new shelter will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Leaders announce 260 new coal jobs in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say River View Coal is expanding into Henderson with a $35 million investment. They expect to hire 260 new employees with an average pay of more than $34 per hour, plus benefits. “$48.99 an hour if you count those benefits,” Henderson County Judge Executive Brad...
14news.com
Evansville community event offers resources to over 30 veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Veteran Committee for Homeless Services Council of Southwest Indiana hosted its annual “Homeless Veteran Stand Down” event with local community service providers on Wednesday. The event contained countless veteran resources from medical insurance companies to nonprofits, and more. National Vet Help was one...
14news.com
METS offering lunch shuttle to Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is offering lunch time shuttle services to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials say the shuttles will be offered Monday through Friday. According to a press release, City of Evansville employees can ride the METS bus for free with a...
14news.com
Friends of Mental Health hosts drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends of Mental Health is hosting a drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser at Eastland Mall on Saturday. According to a press release, that fundraiser is set for Oct. 1 from noon to 2:00 p.m. They say the fundraiser is to raise money for mental health and addiction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Audubon State Park hosting 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The community is invited to the 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival at Audubon State Park this weekend. Officials say the park is expected to be filled with more than 100 craft and food vendors. According to a press release, the event is on...
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from...
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
14news.com
Greenville & Henderson Community College among those getting state money for development
KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some money has been awarded to area communities through Kentucky’s Economic Development Assistance Program. Leaders say more than $387,000 will be used to improve the Greenville’s wastewater treatment plant to create capacity for future economic development. They say more than $650,000 is going to...
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
14news.com
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate
I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
Comments / 0