Bonneville County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Roberts man arrested after allegedly threatening victim with a gun

ROBERTS — A 23-year-old Roberts man was charged with a felony after allegedly admitting to threatening a woman with a gun. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an apartment in Roberts on Sept. 22 around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a pistol threatening a woman.
ROBERTS, ID
Post Register

Former longtime Bonneville County clerk dies

In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him. Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school

A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
ROBERTS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured

IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Post Register

Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead

A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project

POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news. “I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.” ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg

REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman accused of driving over 100 mph before crashing into field

BLACKFOOT — An 18-year-old Blackfoot woman was charged over the weekend after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour, eluding a deputy, and then telling the deputy she wasn’t driving, even though she hopped out of the driver’s side. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed...
Post Register

Blackfoot's Dairy Queen open for business

The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT, ID

