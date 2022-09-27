Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Roberts man arrested after allegedly threatening victim with a gun
ROBERTS — A 23-year-old Roberts man was charged with a felony after allegedly admitting to threatening a woman with a gun. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an apartment in Roberts on Sept. 22 around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a pistol threatening a woman.
eastidahonews.com
Teenage victim is recovering after horrific crash that killed drunk driver
IDAHO FALLS – As 16-year-old Kade Dalling looked down at his speedometer, he saw he was going 80 mph. But from that point on, all he remembers is the sound of loud crashing and metal scraping across the pavement. The next thing he knew, he was trapped upside down...
Post Register
Former longtime Bonneville County clerk dies
In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him. Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
eastidahonews.com
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation
Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
eastidahonews.com
Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured
IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
eastidahonews.com
A driver gets a special Feel Good Friday surprise from a woman critically injured in a bike accident
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives. EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people...
eastidahonews.com
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
Cat and dog die in mobile home fire
Two animals are dead and another one is recovering after a mobile home fire in Idaho Falls. The post Cat and dog die in mobile home fire appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Post Register
Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
17th Street to be closed Sunday
A small section of 17th Street will be closed on Sunday for repairs The post 17th Street to be closed Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project
POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news. “I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.” ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service
IDAHO FALLS – There are big changes coming to the fire protection services in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be hiring 12 new firefighters to staff a new station, and the department will be leaving the airport fire station and hiring an out-of-state contractor to run it.
eastidahonews.com
Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg
REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of driving over 100 mph before crashing into field
BLACKFOOT — An 18-year-old Blackfoot woman was charged over the weekend after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour, eluding a deputy, and then telling the deputy she wasn’t driving, even though she hopped out of the driver’s side. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed...
Post Register
Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business
The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
