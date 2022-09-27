Read full article on original website
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
Democratic Senate candidate worried about after-school programs amid petition
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half. Now, a supporter of the library who is running for office is speaking out. Chenoa Summers said this petition will...
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
‘We may possibly have to close everything’: Ballot petition could heavily impact library funding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A ballot petition presented to the Craighead County Clerk on Tuesday could have “dire” implications on the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. According to County Judge Marvin Day, a petition filed by two county residents and two city residents would cut the mills...
City implementing new trash truck, can service
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is implementing a new trash truck and can service. The new trash truck uses an arm to grab the can, pulls it to the truck, then dumps the contents inside. Along with the new truck, citizens must use new cans to ensure...
Craighead County Election Commission approves library issues for ballot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the General Election just about one month away, some important decisions for Northeast Arkansas are being considered for the ballot. The Craighead County Election Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29 to approve the addition of two issues to the ballot. Amendments 30 and 38 under the...
Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
42nd Annual Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With fall in full swing, how about coming to a Jonesboro event to celebrate the leaves and cooler weather?. The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be hosting its 42nd annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1107 East Highland.
Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
A Family for Me: Johnathan
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
Sept. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work. Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
Know Before You Go: Arkansas State football vs. ULM
In advance of Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at Centennial Bank Stadium, A-State Athletics has compiled the following information intended to help fans have the opportunity to have the best game day experience. GAMEDAY TIMELINE. 10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens.
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
Community embraces long-time volunteer in Gr8 Acts of Kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Her pies are legendary! The depths of her caring spirit are even bigger than that. Linda Sue Walker has helped hundreds of people in her community at some of the most trying times of their lives. They nominated her for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness. What...
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the high school football season is in full swing, many schools are celebrating homecoming, but one police department said they are seeing more pranks where they are forced to get involved. Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist...
