Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People have evacuated their homes in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County. Crews used boats to get people out Thursday after the worst from Hurricane Ian passed Central Florida. Orlo Vista is known for flooding during hurricanes. Homes in the area were still swallowed...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmfe.org
Orange County helps 1,700 people evacuate after flooding from Hurricane Ian
Orange County reports that the county has evacuated 1,700 people from Hurriance Ian’s flood waters. The flooding has also affected Riverdale Elementary School in Orlando, and the district is reviewing its options. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that Thursday night firefighters and members of the National Guard evacuated...
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
wmfe.org
Osceola County update: Water still rising; evacuation ordered for one flooded community
Here’s an update regarding Osceola County, where devastating floods don’t seem to be getting better one day after Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kissimmee has been hit very hard by flooding from Hurricane Ian. There have been high-water evacuations there since early Thursday morning. Now, the county...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
RELATED PEOPLE
wmfe.org
Seminole County residents cope with historic flooding from Hurricane Ian
In Seminole County, officials say they’re seeing historic flooding after Hurricane Ian. WMFE’s environmental reporter Amy Green went to one of those neighborhoods, and she joined “All Things Considered” host Nicole Darden Creston to share what she saw and heard. Amy Green:. I went to the...
Orange County crews rescue people from flooded assisted living facility
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County finished rescuing people from an assisted living facility overnight. The facility is located near Rouse Road and University Boulevard. Rescues were called out Thursday due to rising flood waters threatening the location. A similar rescue effort was performed Thursday at the...
WESH
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
click orlando
Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County updates its trash collection schedule
Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian
The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
Orange County shelters prepare to open as Ian looms
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are recommending you start sheltering in place by 9 a.m. Wednesday for Hurricane Ian. However, most Orange County shelters don’t open until then. The emergency offices in Orange County said it could not open shelters on Tuesday because the locations are...
click orlando
Seminole County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian. The county is reporting record-breaking floods in the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Spring Oaks, and Mockingbird Lane. Over 1,000 homes and counting have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release.
Comments / 0