Florida State

cbs19.tv

'This is a catastrophic storm': How to help people affected by Hurricane Ian

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, lashing the area with heavy rains and 150-mph winds. It had already torn into Cuba, killing two people and leaving the country without power. First responders and relief organizations geared up to respond, preparing supplies and getting people to shelter — about 2.5...
cbs19.tv

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
cbs19.tv

Central Florida man dies after going outside to drain his pool during Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man has died after Volusia County officials said he went outside Thursday morning during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The victim’s wife said he disappeared after heading outside shortly after 1 a.m. While searching for him, deputies said found his flashlight and then spotted the man unresponsive in a canal behind the home.
