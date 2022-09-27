Read full article on original website
VERIFY: Fact-checking what was said during the Texas gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger in November, Beto O’Rourke, faced off in a debate in the Rio Grande Valley Friday night. During the back and forth, there were claims that we set out to verify. Border security was a major issue on the debate...
'This is a catastrophic storm': How to help people affected by Hurricane Ian
Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, lashing the area with heavy rains and 150-mph winds. It had already torn into Cuba, killing two people and leaving the country without power. First responders and relief organizations geared up to respond, preparing supplies and getting people to shelter — about 2.5...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Officials: Migrant boat carrying more than 20 people sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for missing people off the coast of Florida, saying a boat carrying migrants sank as Hurricane Ian neared the peninsula. As of Thursday, crews rescued a total of nine Cuban migrants and air crews continued to search for the other reported missing people.
O'Rourke supports gun purchase limits with Uvalde victims' families ahead of Friday night debate with Gov. Abbott
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of families traveled nearly 300 miles from Uvalde to Edinburg, with the hopes of amplifying their message of accountability ahead of Friday's in-person debate between Gov. Greg Abbot and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Parents of the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary four months...
Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies
TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
TEXAS, USA — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio...
Central Florida man dies after going outside to drain his pool during Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man has died after Volusia County officials said he went outside Thursday morning during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. The victim’s wife said he disappeared after heading outside shortly after 1 a.m. While searching for him, deputies said found his flashlight and then spotted the man unresponsive in a canal behind the home.
Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee constitution currently allows slavery as a criminal punishment in some cases. This was adopted more than 150 years ago, soon after the end of the Civil War which resulted in slaves being freed across the U.S. Today, around ten states including Tennessee still have...
