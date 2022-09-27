Read full article on original website
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’
Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Recalls Suge Knight's Random Offer To Sign The LOX
The LOX could've been signed to Death Row at one point, according to Jadakiss. The heavyweight MC recently sat down with the Personal Party Podcast where he recalled a phone call that Sheek Louch received from Suge Knight out of the blue. The Death Row boss expressed interest in inking a deal with the New York trio.
After PnB Rock's slaying, Roddy Ricch goes off on 'senseless violence' in L.A.
Rapper Roddy Ricch says L.A. has to chill out with all the gun violence: "Before you know it, it'll be nobody left to take from or kill."
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
Rap Lyrics on Trial Are Altering the Careers of A-List Rappers and Aspiring Artists Alike
Since its early days, rap lyrics have been used by prosecutors to build narratives with criminal trials. With the genre's popularity booming, this trend continues to affect aspiring artists and A-list rappers alike more than ever. Words: Grant Rindner. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue...
Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and last year’s headliner, Dr. Dre, has some words of wisdom for her. Dre spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, soon after Rihanna’s news was announced. Apple Music was recently named the official sponsor of the annual event.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerSuper Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL EventSuper Bowl Halftime Show Wins Live Variety Emmy for First Time as Hip-Hop Breaks Through in Category “Oh, my god,” said Dre, who took the Super Bowl stage last...
NFL・
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop is coming in hot with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Bday with YG, Keith Sweat, Skip Bayless
Lil Wayne got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration ... with a star-studded birthday party fit for the legendary rapper!!!. Sources close to Weezy tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the shindig went down at popular L.A. hot spot, The Nice Guy -- and several close friends and family members -- including all 4 of his children, flew in from New Orleans for the event.
Who Is Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée? All About Whitney Alford
14-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is famous for his revealing and introspective lyrics. But when it comes to discussing his private life outside of his tracks, the rapper is much more reserved. Outside of his music, Lamar has said very little publicly about his personal life or relationship with his...
thehypemagazine.com
Sol Messiah: Elevating The Culture
Let’s hop right into this single / video, “Roc Steady,” featuring Sa-Roc— Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. When I was recording my album I knew that I had to give the people an extremely lyrical, bombastic joint by Sa-Roc, so I decided to go with almost a Reggae Boom-Bap sound. Needless to say she wrecked it!
Complex
Savannah Ré Releases ‘No Weapons’ EP, Shares New Video “WTF”
Toronto-based R&B singer Savannah Ré is back with her latest EP No Weapons, her first project since 2020, and a new video for single “WTF.”. Off the heels of popular tracks like “Closure” and “Last One,” assisted by rising Toronto songwriter Dylan Sinclair, Ré looks back on a tumultuous relationship that she learned to grow out of. LA-based Mez also appears on the track “Bands.”
USC’s First-Ever Black ‘Majorette’ Dance Squad Performs On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ Reignites Backlash
USC's first-ever Black 'Majorette' dance squad performs on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' amid social media backlash
hotnewhiphop.com
Quality Control's Baby Money Releases "New Money" Ft. Jeezy, Mozzy & More
Baby Money was bubbling throughout 2021 before inking a deal with Quality Control at the top of 2021. He hasn't slowed down at all since then. The Detroit rapper unveiled Easy Money shortly after signing with QC and his momentum hasn't slowed down since. This morning, the rapper arrived with...
Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
San Antonians react to 'Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper untimely death
The legendary West Coast rapper died at 59.
50 Cent Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ To Debut In November
The new series covering the impact of the shocking amount of homicides in the Hip-Hop community will premiere on WEtv on November 3rd. The series, produced by 50 Cent and Mona-Scott Young, will be hosted by Van Lathan with episodes available to stream on the ALLBLK service after their initial airing. The post 50 Cent Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ To Debut In November appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
