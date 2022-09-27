Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
MSU awarded $350,000 EPA grant to prevent pollution on state, tribal lands
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Pollution Prevention Program at Montana State University will receive a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further pollution prevention practices on state and tribal lands. The grant will pay for focus work in tribal communities and fund other pollution prevention efforts.
NBCMontana
Cool and showery weekend
We've got a break from the showers activity this afternoon, but later this evening showers will move back in across west central and southwest Montana. With a cut off low meandering around the state, we'll see more showers mainly for southwest Montana for your Saturday. A few lingering showers will be possible across southwest Montana Sunday.
NBCMontana
FWP looks to purchase recreation site on Yellowstone River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking to purchase a new recreation site on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point. FWP and the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program released a draft environmental assessment to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point.
NBCMontana
Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday
A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Travelers' Rest State Park, visitor center reduces hours
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Traveler's Rest State Park and visitor center is switching to off-season hours starting Saturday. Officials say the new operating hours for the visitor center is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Fishing closure lifted on section of Big Hole River
MISSOULA, MT — The fishing closure on the Big Hole River between Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site and Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site is now lifted, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. However, full fishing closure are still in place in the following areas of the Big Hole...
NBCMontana
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
NBCMontana
USDA gives Montana $8.5M grant for high-speed internet
MISSOULA, MT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is providing a $8.5 million grant for high-speed internet access in south central Montana. The grant money will go to Project Telephone Company, also known as Nemont, to put in a fiber-to-the-premises network which will connect 23 farms, 16 businesses, an educational facility, and hundreds of rural families in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties to highspeed internet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Montana public schools reach deadline to spend ESSER funds
MISSOULA, Mont. — An important deadline is coming up for Montana schools on Friday. Districts must turn in allocation plans for over $41 million in emergency federal funding called ESSER funds. The U.S. Department of Education sent $605 million to Montana in three parts staring in May 2020. The...
NBCMontana
Lamb, Tranel and Zinke trade verbal jabs at Butte debate
BUTTE, Mont. — The three candidates for Montana's new western U.S. House District -- Libertarian John Lamb, Democrat Monica Tranel, and Republican Ryan Zinke -- squared off in a debate on Thursday evening in Butte. The event, which took place inside the auditorium at Montana Tech’s library, was initially...
NBCMontana
Influenza case confirmed in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, MT — RiverStone Health reports an adult has been confirmed with the first case of influenza in Yellowstone County. This is Montana's second case of influenza, with Flathead County reporting the state's first case of the season earlier this week. Symptoms of influenza include:. High fever. Chills. Headache.
NBCMontana
Cooler temperatures, showers & thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as well as a low pressure system meanders across the northern Rockies. Rainfall amounts of a 0.25 to 0.50 an inch will be possible for most of us. Southwest Montana (mainly locations near I-90) will see higher totals by the weekend. Isolated higher amounts will additionally occur under thunderstorms and along the divide. Highs will fall to mainly the 60s today and tomorrow with lows in the 40s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Montana Startup Summit features Michael Dubin, other headliners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Startup Summit in Bozeman kicks off this Friday and Saturday. The event features seven Montana-based tech startups that will compete for the title of Montana Startup of the Year. New headlining speakers have joined the mix, including Michael Dubin, who started the Dollar Shave...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. residents urged to comply with air quality regulations when burning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Open burning season in Flathead County begins this Saturday and runs until the end of November. No burning permits are required, but the Flathead City-County Health Department says people must comply with air quality regulations. Officials say people should call the Ventilation Hotline at 406-751-8144 or...
NBCMontana
Unsettled weather through the weekend, high pressure returns next week
Showers will linger across the region through Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts of a 0.10 to a 0.25 of an inch will be possible across southwest Montana. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s. High pressure will return early next week. Ample sunshine is expected with daytime highs...
NBCMontana
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
NBCMontana
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
NBCMontana
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Comments / 0