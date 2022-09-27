Showers and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as well as a low pressure system meanders across the northern Rockies. Rainfall amounts of a 0.25 to 0.50 an inch will be possible for most of us. Southwest Montana (mainly locations near I-90) will see higher totals by the weekend. Isolated higher amounts will additionally occur under thunderstorms and along the divide. Highs will fall to mainly the 60s today and tomorrow with lows in the 40s.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO