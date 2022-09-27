ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MSU awarded $350,000 EPA grant to prevent pollution on state, tribal lands

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Pollution Prevention Program at Montana State University will receive a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further pollution prevention practices on state and tribal lands. The grant will pay for focus work in tribal communities and fund other pollution prevention efforts.
Cool and showery weekend

We've got a break from the showers activity this afternoon, but later this evening showers will move back in across west central and southwest Montana. With a cut off low meandering around the state, we'll see more showers mainly for southwest Montana for your Saturday. A few lingering showers will be possible across southwest Montana Sunday.
FWP looks to purchase recreation site on Yellowstone River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking to purchase a new recreation site on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point. FWP and the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program released a draft environmental assessment to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point.
Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday

A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
Travelers' Rest State Park, visitor center reduces hours

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Traveler's Rest State Park and visitor center is switching to off-season hours starting Saturday. Officials say the new operating hours for the visitor center is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Fishing closure lifted on section of Big Hole River

MISSOULA, MT — The fishing closure on the Big Hole River between Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site and Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site is now lifted, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. However, full fishing closure are still in place in the following areas of the Big Hole...
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
USDA gives Montana $8.5M grant for high-speed internet

MISSOULA, MT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is providing a $8.5 million grant for high-speed internet access in south central Montana. The grant money will go to Project Telephone Company, also known as Nemont, to put in a fiber-to-the-premises network which will connect 23 farms, 16 businesses, an educational facility, and hundreds of rural families in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties to highspeed internet.
Montana public schools reach deadline to spend ESSER funds

MISSOULA, Mont. — An important deadline is coming up for Montana schools on Friday. Districts must turn in allocation plans for over $41 million in emergency federal funding called ESSER funds. The U.S. Department of Education sent $605 million to Montana in three parts staring in May 2020. The...
Lamb, Tranel and Zinke trade verbal jabs at Butte debate

BUTTE, Mont. — The three candidates for Montana's new western U.S. House District -- Libertarian John Lamb, Democrat Monica Tranel, and Republican Ryan Zinke -- squared off in a debate on Thursday evening in Butte. The event, which took place inside the auditorium at Montana Tech’s library, was initially...
Influenza case confirmed in Yellowstone Co.

MISSOULA, MT — RiverStone Health reports an adult has been confirmed with the first case of influenza in Yellowstone County. This is Montana's second case of influenza, with Flathead County reporting the state's first case of the season earlier this week. Symptoms of influenza include:. High fever. Chills. Headache.
Cooler temperatures, showers & thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as well as a low pressure system meanders across the northern Rockies. Rainfall amounts of a 0.25 to 0.50 an inch will be possible for most of us. Southwest Montana (mainly locations near I-90) will see higher totals by the weekend. Isolated higher amounts will additionally occur under thunderstorms and along the divide. Highs will fall to mainly the 60s today and tomorrow with lows in the 40s.
Montana Startup Summit features Michael Dubin, other headliners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Startup Summit in Bozeman kicks off this Friday and Saturday. The event features seven Montana-based tech startups that will compete for the title of Montana Startup of the Year. New headlining speakers have joined the mix, including Michael Dubin, who started the Dollar Shave...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Community Policy