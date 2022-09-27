Read full article on original website
Maryland Task Force One deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Task Force One, Urban Search & Rescue Team MD-TF1 has been activated & is deploying to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The team expects to depart the Rockville staging warehouse at 11 p.m. Friday night.
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Ian strengthens to Hurricane again, makes 3rd landfall Friday: what this means for the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m. EDT) along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, as a strong Category 4 hurricane. This was the second landfall of the storm, which first made landfall over western Cuba early Tuesday morning, as a Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact
(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
National Weather Service forecaster describes what DMV can expect from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The American model for every hurricane starts in College Park. They've been tracking Hurricane Ian well before it made landfall in Florida this week, and now they are preparing to pivot as the storm threatens to turn into an event in Virginia. Everything from the...
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
FEMA deploys response team to Va. to help with Hurricane Ian's impact
VIRGINIA (7News) — FEMA deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to Virginia on Wednesday to support the Commonwealth ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected impact. IMAT teams consist of logistics, operations, and planning experts who interact directly with the state and district emergency management personnel. The team will...
Prepare for Ian's impact: Where to find sandbags in St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officials in St. Mary's County in Maryland are distributing sandbags Friday ahead of the rain and wind expected from Hurricane Ian. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
