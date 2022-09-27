ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTGS

Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 21:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Gov. McMaster, state officials give update on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials Friday at 12:30 p.m. The governor updated the public on Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina. Key safety messages from South Carolina's state agencies include:. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, particularly...
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Savannah blood center prepares for Ian's impact, asks for additional donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Blood Connection (TBC) is asking community members to consider blood and platelet donations ahead of Hurricane Ian's potentially life-threatening impacts. According to TBC representatives, the organization sent 1,000 blood donations to blood centers in Florida, as of Tuesday morning. They said that it is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Powerful winds during high tide push Ian's waves back, flash flooding still expected

MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Powerful waves seen from the Morris Island Lighthouse Friday afternoon appear to show waves pushed in the opposite direction of the shoreline. Looking out toward the Atlantic Ocean shortly before Hurricane Ian's landfall, WCIV Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams explains strong winds blowing offshore at the time were pushing water back.
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Youngkin responds to Virginia student walkout in protest of transgender policies

Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who chose different pronouns and...
VIRGINIA STATE

