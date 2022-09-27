Read full article on original website
WTGS
Florida prepares temporary shelter for people displaced by Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — As people on the southwest coast of Florida attempt to recover from Hurricane Ian, some who lost everything may be coming soon to Palm Beach County. The county is working on a plan to house several hundred hurricane victims. A county official says one...
WTGS
DeSantis says officials 'absolutely expect to have mortality' from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Thursday night about the latest on Hurricane Ian's impact on the southwestern and central portions of the state, saying he and officials "absolutely expect" there will be deaths to report. The governor said they will likely know a confirmed...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 21:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
WTGS
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster, state officials give update on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials Friday at 12:30 p.m. The governor updated the public on Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina. Key safety messages from South Carolina's state agencies include:. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, particularly...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
WTGS
'Be Overprepared': Gov. Kemp provides update on Ian from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp held a press conference on Thursday at Savannah International Airport to provide an update on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian. "I would urge Georgia citizens to be overprepared, and hopefully, this storm underdelivers," Kemp said. The state of Florida took...
WTGS
Savannah blood center prepares for Ian's impact, asks for additional donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Blood Connection (TBC) is asking community members to consider blood and platelet donations ahead of Hurricane Ian's potentially life-threatening impacts. According to TBC representatives, the organization sent 1,000 blood donations to blood centers in Florida, as of Tuesday morning. They said that it is...
WTGS
Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
WTGS
Georgia Insurance Commissioner speaks on recovery process for those impacted by Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As impacts from Hurricane Ian draw closer to the Coastal Empire, the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner wants people to know they are ready to assist with recovery efforts. Commissioner John King said they prepare for large storms in phases focusing on...
WTGS
Gov. Henry McMaster to hold Hurricane Ian briefing at 12:30 this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — At 12:30 this afternoon, Governor McMaster and sate officials will hold a media briefing on Hurricane Ian. Along with states officials McMAster will update the public on how Hurricane Ian has affected South Carolina. The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations...
WTGS
Emergency responders prepare to head areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Over 100 ambulances are staged in Northwest Florida, ready to respond to Hurricane Ian. The ambulances from all across the country are gathered at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds Wednesday. Many arrived late Tuesday night. They'll wait at the fairgrounds until the storm passes...
WTGS
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian; How you can help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Western North Carolina can help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. “We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the ways they...
WTGS
Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency during a press conference Wednesday. McMaster and other officials discussed the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the...
WTGS
Powerful winds during high tide push Ian's waves back, flash flooding still expected
MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Powerful waves seen from the Morris Island Lighthouse Friday afternoon appear to show waves pushed in the opposite direction of the shoreline. Looking out toward the Atlantic Ocean shortly before Hurricane Ian's landfall, WCIV Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams explains strong winds blowing offshore at the time were pushing water back.
WTGS
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
WTGS
Survey with gender identity and sexuality questions for Indiana 4th graders draws concerns
COLUMBUS, Ind. (TND) — A survey asking Indiana students as young as fourth grade about gender identity and sexuality has two school board candidates sounding the alarm over transparency and "normalizing subjective truths." The survey, titled "Resilience Through Strength," was designed by the Search Institute and given to Bartholomew...
WTGS
Youngkin responds to Virginia student walkout in protest of transgender policies
Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who chose different pronouns and...
