Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
'It's a humbling experience,' AEP Ohio crews talk restoration efforts in Florida, Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of AEP Ohio crews in working to help restore power to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Georgia. The nearly 600 crew members are the same team that started off their summer by helping restore power in Central Ohio during mass outages. AEP Ohio said the response is similar but dealing with the devastation of a natural disaster adds an extra layer of emotion.
Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
Ohio reports 12,101 new COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In addition, Ohio reported 432 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 22 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 89 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases and 523 hospitalizations. ODH started...
Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Ohio increases state minimum wage for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio will increase its minimum wage on January 1, 2023. The state's minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.10 per hour and $5.05 for tipped employees. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with...
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
Hunger Action Month: Local group feeding nearly 3 in 10 people in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — September is Hunger Action Month, and for the first time in more than 50 years, the White House organized a conference on food insecurity. In the last year, the need for emergency food has risen in Ohio. “We’ve been seeing demand far outpacing even the...
'Do I eat?': Inflation causing Ohioans to make hard decisions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s getting harder for Ohioans to keep up with stubborn inflation levels. Food, gas, transportation and housing prices have been rising all year. One in four consumers told a recent Gallup poll they are cutting back on spending to make ends meet. At Neighborhood...
