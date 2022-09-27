COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of AEP Ohio crews in working to help restore power to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Georgia. The nearly 600 crew members are the same team that started off their summer by helping restore power in Central Ohio during mass outages. AEP Ohio said the response is similar but dealing with the devastation of a natural disaster adds an extra layer of emotion.

