ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

'It's a humbling experience,' AEP Ohio crews talk restoration efforts in Florida, Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of AEP Ohio crews in working to help restore power to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Georgia. The nearly 600 crew members are the same team that started off their summer by helping restore power in Central Ohio during mass outages. AEP Ohio said the response is similar but dealing with the devastation of a natural disaster adds an extra layer of emotion.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant days ahead before possibly wet weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers are tapering off in Central Ohio and we have a couple of very pleasant days on the way! As we continue to track Hurricane Ian, we expect the remnants of the storm to influence our weekend forecast. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool, low...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Pensacola, FL
Government
State
Texas State
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WSYX ABC6

Ohio reports 12,101 new COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In addition, Ohio reported 432 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 22 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 89 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases and 523 hospitalizations. ODH started...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio increases state minimum wage for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio will increase its minimum wage on January 1, 2023. The state's minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.10 per hour and $5.05 for tipped employees. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Hurricanes#Hurricane Michael#National Hurricane Center#Central Florida#Hurricane Ian#Florida Highway Patrol#Hotels#Skanska
WSYX ABC6

'Do I eat?': Inflation causing Ohioans to make hard decisions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s getting harder for Ohioans to keep up with stubborn inflation levels. Food, gas, transportation and housing prices have been rising all year. One in four consumers told a recent Gallup poll they are cutting back on spending to make ends meet. At Neighborhood...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy