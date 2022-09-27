ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KHOU

'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian

BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KHOU

Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?

HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
KHOU

One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?

EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
