Read full article on original website
Related
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
KHOU
'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot
KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
TxDOT looks to cut down number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes with new campaign
HOUSTON — There have been 122 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in Harris County so far this year. That's the highest number for January through September in the past 5 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's a major reason why TxDOT is launching a new safety...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans love trucks but how about the electric kind?
HOUSTON — By now, you might have seen one on the road: The Rivian R1T is a futuristic-looking electric truck that is starting to pop up around Houston. “You get a lot of looks. That’s obviously part of it,” Ward said. “But the actual driving experience itself is fantastic. It doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a really nice sedan.”
KHOU
One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?
EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
Gov. Abbott announces new chief of school safety and security in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the new chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency. The title was given to John P. Scott, a former assistant special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. Scott started his new...
KHOU
'This attack was a hate crime' | Texas lawmakers call on DOJ to investigate deadly migrant shooting
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border was a warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
Comments / 0