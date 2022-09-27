Read full article on original website
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
14 Milwaukee city secrets everyone should see and know about
It’s the details that create the pattern. A large city, no less than an intricate mosaic, is the sum total of uncounted individual pieces that stand out boldly in some places, show significant wear in others, and are sometimes so hard to see that they practically vanish into the broader landscape.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes; 1 of longest-running bowling lanes in country
Back in 1927, a small underground bowling alley and recreation center was constructed on Milwaukee’s eastside, and this week it’s celebrating a big anniversary as one of Milwaukee’s original activity bars. Brian Kramp is at Landmark Lanes with a look at some recent renovations that have been made to this 95-year-old local landmark.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
wuwm.com
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
empowerwisconsin.org
New texts show city of Milwaukee coordinating with Dem operatives
MADISON — We know that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his staff are coordinating with Democratic Party operatives in a sweeping get-out-the-vote campaign. Why? Because they tell us in text messages. As Empower Wisconsin first reported on Wednesday, communications obtained in an open records request to the city by...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
WISN
Colectivo Coffee giving out free coffee for National Coffee Day
MILWAUKEE — This Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and to commemorate, any customer visiting Colectivo on Thursday will receive a free medium brewed coffee with purchase. Customers can simply mention the promotion when ordering at the registers. The offer will be valid at all Colectivo cafes from...
New upscale cocktail lounge opens near Cathedral Square
A new upscale cocktail lounge recently opened in the historic Dubbel Dutch Hote near Marshall and Wells in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee mayor 'cautious' about memorial for Jeffrey Dahmer victims
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he is "cautious" about a potential memorial in the city for the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
CBS 58
The first music-focused event to hit the Domes takes place Thursday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Grab a brew and get ready to feel the beat, experiencing a night full of music and fun at the Mitchell Park Domes. Local musicians will be a major draw at the Domes on Thursday, Sept. 29, during Rhythm & Brews, the first music-focused event to take place at the Domes in several years. To learn more about the new event, we were joined Wednesday, Sept. 28 by Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director of Friends of the Dome, the group organizing the event.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert issued for Milwaukee man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning. Gary Miller, 73, was last seen wearing a gray crew neck t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, with a dark colored baseball cap, and using a maroon walker.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire damages Pourman's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Sept. 30 responded to the scene of a fire at Pourman's – located on Water Street in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:20 a.m. According to fire officials, someone dumped coals in the basement and didn’t distinguish them completely. Small wall fire resulted.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
MATC Times
1831-33 N Palmer St
High-end 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Lower Duplex - Don't miss this beautiful, completely remodeled high-end 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath lower duplex unit available for rent. Features Include: Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Gas Oven/Range, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry! Pet Friendly unit: $250 non-refundable pet fee + $50/month/pet. Central Air / Central Heat plus Large unfinished basement for storage. Nice private yard with large patio, perfect for grilling or lounging. Centrally located in Milwaukee's Historic Brewers Hill neighborhood - easy access to downtown, I-43, Brady St, Water St, North Ave, Fresh Thyme Market, and Fiserv Forum.
kenosha.com
Happy Homecoming: Book tour brings Kenosha native Kendra Scott back to where it all began
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
Week 7 high school football highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – We are back with more high school football under the lights. Our first game is Brookfield East vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 38-7. Our next game is Pewaukee vs. New Berlin West, where Pewaukee won with a score of...
WISN
New First Stage production brings classic children show characters to life
MILWAUKEE — From PBS to MKE, First Stage Children's Theater is bringing the classic kids show "Arthur" to life with "Arthur and Friends Make a Musical." Director and choreographer Khalia Davis joined Arts Avenue on 12 News This Morning to talk about how they're taking the show from the T.V. to the stage and what children and parents will take away from the production.
