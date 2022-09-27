MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Grab a brew and get ready to feel the beat, experiencing a night full of music and fun at the Mitchell Park Domes. Local musicians will be a major draw at the Domes on Thursday, Sept. 29, during Rhythm & Brews, the first music-focused event to take place at the Domes in several years. To learn more about the new event, we were joined Wednesday, Sept. 28 by Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director of Friends of the Dome, the group organizing the event.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO