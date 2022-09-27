ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon expands Medicaid program, $1.1 billion approved by federal government

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An agreement between Oregon and the federal government on Wednesday will provide $1.1 billion in new federal funds and expand state health coverage for children and adults in need, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Over the next five years, Oregon will be testing first-in-the-nation changes...
Federal Government approves Oregon Medicaid waiver

SALEM – Today (Wednesday), Oregon received federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address inadequate food, housing and other root-cause issues that lead to poor health for people and families struggling to make ends meet. As part of the agreement, the federal government also approved expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage for young children, as well as extended eligibility for youth and adults.
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Oregon gas prices rising faster than anywhere in the country

If you’ve filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has gone up a lot recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked over the past week, more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon.
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate

The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
In October, Emergency Snap Benefits Are Still Available

Emergency allotments for the majority of Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will be distributed in October. Since March 2020, every month, the federal government has granted emergency allocations. Due to this, SNAP users are given additional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, Oregon is able to offer these emergency benefits as a temporary form of assistance.
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
New Federal Funding Might Boost Oregon’s Internet Access

Improved internet connectivity in Oregon is now possible thanks to new government money, which may also benefit rural places like Eastern Oregon. Matt Scarfo, a commissioner for Union County, adds, “I urge everyone to participate in Faster Internet Oregon. Speed testing is secure and straightforward. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to increase internet affordability and accessibility in Oregon, particularly in areas where it is most needed, is made possible by new federal money. Your involvement contributes to the proper disclosure of information concerning service shortcomings and the most effective remedial measures.
GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES OREGON TO RECEIVE FIRST-IN-NATION FUNDING

On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown joined the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce that Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. A...
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants

Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
