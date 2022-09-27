ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Kislak sells Newton multifamily portfolio for $22.5M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Newton for $22.45 million. The portfolio includes Swartswood Gardens, with 32 units at 4-20 Swartswood Road, Stonewood Apartments, with 32 units at 31 Paterson Ave., and Mill Street Manor, with 51 units at 4 Mill Street and 10-16 Hillside Terrace.
NEWTON, NJ
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop

Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
CRESCO, PA
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

