Café Express to reopen River Oaks spot following renovation, menu revamp
The interior of Café Express on West Gray Street in River Oaks has been fully revamped. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) The River Oaks location of Café Express, a Houston-based European cafe concept, is set to reopen Oct. 4 with a new interior, a revamped menu and the return of a condiment bar offering Europe-imported condiments.
thekatynews.com
Living Spaces Celebrates Grand Opening of Katy, Texas Store with A Series of Special Events
Top home furnishings brand, Living Spaces, is preparing to open its 31st store in Katy, Texas and will be celebrating this momentous occasion with a series of special events. In addition to a Grand Opening Event on Friday, September 30, Living Spaces will host a VIP Preview Event on Thursday, September 29 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Capital Grille and will be eligible for exclusive offers.
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
MySanAntonio
Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
papercitymag.com
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek
Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
cw39.com
Lane closures begin Friday in areas around Cypress, League City
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend. Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.
Click2Houston.com
Meet the Sugar Land Woman Who Had a Generator Installed In Just 9 Days
HOUSTON – Pam Liedy is a first responder. She can’t leave town when disaster hits which is why a generator is a must for her home, and she found one fast with Generator Industries. Dennis Hart is Lead design Consultant with Generator Industries. He says customers should expect...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
Click2Houston.com
Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board. According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
yolotx.com
The Largest Market on the Texas Gulf Coast
When it comes to markets, Traders Village does it big! Since 1989, Traders Village Houston has been a staple for locals and visitors along the Texas Gulf Coast. This open-air flea market hosts 2,000 merchants, as a place to buy and trade crafts and goods. Thousands of guests visit every weekend to browse, collect and bargain.
