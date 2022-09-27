ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog

The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
