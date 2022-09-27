Read full article on original website
Related
Driver turns self in after hitting cop car, fleeing
Northshore authorites say a man has surrendered to cops after hitting a police car and driving away. “Christopher Lozier Jr. (DOB 6-7-92) of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1).
Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Rabid raccoon caught by Suffolk dog
The Suffolk Health Department received notice on Sept. 29 that a raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. A dog caught the raccoon, which tested positive. The dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster and be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
