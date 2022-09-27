Read full article on original website
Judith Hill brings powerful vocals to Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Underground Sound Series
When: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. As the leaves change and the seasons transition, the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s six-show Underground Sound Series continues with diverse performances across the musical spectrum. Known as the “Love for the Locals Series,” there are three shows remaining in the Underground Sound Series, all included in the 6 show pass or also all offering individual tickets.
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opens in Downieville
If you travel back and forth to Denver often, you’ve probably stopped at Exit 234 on I-70 for a pit stop to fill up on gasoline, go to the bathroom or grab a cup of coffee. That coffee shop may now look a bit more familiar since it has local ties. Minturn-based Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company just opened up at the popular and former Starbucks location.
Executive Chef Simon Purvis has wandered the globe for Four Seasons
Chef wanted: suitcase and visa required. Since graduating from culinary school, Simon Purvis has spent his life moving from one country to another, one kitchen to another. With the tools of his trade — certainly the proverbial knife set, but more importantly a rich history of experience — the Four Seasons Vail executive chef has entered any number of new spaces, looked around and gotten straight to work. At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, he is the executive chef for the entire hotel, which includes Flame Restaurant and Remedy Bar.
Vail real estate ‘legends’ share stories and insights
People in the Vail Valley often come and go. The Vail Board of Realtors hosted a recent panel discussion with five people who came and stayed. The event, held at Vail’s Donovan Pavilion, was called “Legends of Vail Valley Real Estate,” and featured longtime local brokers Bev Trout, Carroll Tyler, Jim Flaum, Larry Agneberg and Sue Rychel. The five talked about the way the business has changed over the decades and shared some stories from their past experience.
Salomone: Jump around
Gore Creek in the fall is a welcome retreat from the big rivers. She (I often refer to rivers as ladies because they deserve special etiquette and respect) holds a more intimate feel for anglers looking to scratch off a Grand Slam of trout, a rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout in one day from the same watershed. Anglers who feel a beckoning to challenge their angling skills and attempt to capture the obscure goal benefit from the advice the House of Pain gave us back in the early 1990s and Jump Around.
Obituary: Gail Eileen Allen
Gail Eileen Allen was a beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister, teacher, business woman and friend during her incredible 77 years of life. She passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at home in Hudson, Colorado. Heaven instantly became more awesome as Gail entered. We...
Vail Resorts: Your phone will be your ticket to the slopes
Vail Resorts announced Wednesday its plans for a future without physical lift tickets and passes with new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the upcoming North American winter season, and is expected to...
Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary
There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
Vailhalla canceled because of weather
Muddy Pass was a bit too muddy. The Vailhalla and Vail 100 mountain bike race was canceled Saturday morning because of “unrideable” conditions on the upper level of the course, the result of overnight rain and snow. The event, a “reimagined” rebirth of the Vail 100 Ultra, which ran from 1999-2007, was originally delayed until 10 a.m.. Eventually, race director Mike McCormack was forced to cancel it altogether because the saturated roads were unsafe and would have been difficult for medical crews to reach riders in an emergency event.
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
Our View: Create the Camp Hale monument, but don’t add it to ’30 by 30′ goal
Thirty years ago, a beautiful area of the White River National Forest in Eagle County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a national historic site. Forty years prior to the dedication, construction was underway on a massive military mountain training camp there, with wetlands...
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
Walking Mountains Science Center’s Climb It for Climate event educates and inspires
Walking Mountains Science Center held its inaugural Climb It for Climate event this weekend, bringing together over 400 people to immerse in outdoor recreation and education with the goal of invigorating climate action in Eagle County. The event was centered around a hike on Berrypicker Trail, a popular route on...
Vail man completes bike ride across the U.S. for PKD
After biking for 100 days and covering 5,542 miles across 16 states, Glenn Frommer is happy to be back at home in Vail after completing the RideForPKD, a challenge Frommer dreamed up to help raise awareness, build community and fund a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Frommer set out from...
Vail prepares to launch new loading and delivery regulations, courier program in October
Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be no more delivery trucks within the pedestrian areas of Vail Village and Lionshead as the town implements its new loading and delivery regulations and launches the E-Vail Courier Program. Finding a solution to delivering products in Vail has been in the making...
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
