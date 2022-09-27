Read full article on original website
Goldberg: Why RINOs would fare better in the Senate midterms
I’m a fan of ironic nicknames: big men named “Tiny,” bald dudes who go by “Curly,” etc. But in politics there’s no nickname more ironic than RINO, short for “Republican in Name Only.”. Originally it was supposed to describe Republicans who went along...
Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens
Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him on his law enforcement record as lieutenant governor and Oz racks up some notable endorsements.
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back channel diplomacy by Washington’s top hostage negotiator and other U.S. officials — secretive talks with a major oil producer that took on greater urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices. The deal amounts to an unusual gesture of goodwill by Maduro as the socialist leader looks to rebuild relations with the U.S. after vanquishing most of his domestic opponents. “I can’t believe it,” Cristina Vadell, the daughter of Tomeu Vadell, one of the freed Americans, said when contacted by The Associated Press on Saturday. Holding back tears of joy on her 31st birthday, she said: “This is the best birthday present ever. I’m just so happy.”
