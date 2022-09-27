TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children age 0-17 in the State Child Death Review Board’s latest release this week. The board’s newly-released annual report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children from birth through 17 years old. The newest report features information relating to the calendar year 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. According to the report, the number of drug-related deaths rose to 16 in 2020 up from five in 2019.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO