Kansas State

KCTV 5

Child drug, fentanyl deaths increase in latest report, state says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children age 0-17 in the State Child Death Review Board’s latest release this week. The board’s newly-released annual report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children from birth through 17 years old. The newest report features information relating to the calendar year 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. According to the report, the number of drug-related deaths rose to 16 in 2020 up from five in 2019.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help. Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.
LENEXA, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Enrollment at Kansas colleges continues to decline in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While there may be an increase in freshmen enrollment, overall, Kansas public higher education institutions continued to see a decline in enrollment in 2022. The Kansas Board of Regents says preliminary figures released on Thursday, Sept. 29, indicate a slight decrease in student enrollment at the...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Tire blowout causes semi-truck crash, killing Lee's Summit man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old Lee’s Summit man died Wednesday after the semi-truck he was driving experienced a tire blowout on I-470, resulting in a crash. Quinton Wilkes, 25, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was heading westbound Wednesday when, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tire on the 2009 Peterbuilt semi-truck he was driving blew out, resulting in the vehicle overturning and striking multiple trees.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas AG files lawsuit challenging legality of student loan forgiveness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation program, asserting that the administration lacks the legal authority to forgive debt without congressional authorization. Schmidt joined officials from five other states in seeking a temporary...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cold front swings through mid to late next week

Sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures continue all weekend long. You may need the jacket out the door early, but you can shed the extra layers by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be nearly a copy and paste of Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

Lee's Summit hands Oak Park first loss of the season in overtime

Park Hill edges out rival Park Hill South in 42-35 shootout. The Trojans defeat their rivals from Park Hill South in a fun game. Rockhurst uses trickery in 32-11 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rockhurst used an early flea-flicker in their big victory against St. Thomas...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

