MotorBiscuit

How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?

The 2023 Ford F-150 price has been released. Though we don't know a ton about the newest version of this popular pickup, there are some key details that have been made public. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

New Ford Super Duty 6.8-Liter V-8: What We Know

With the debut of the fifth-gen 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup came two new engines: a high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 turbodiesel and an all-new 6.8-liter gas engine. While Ford withheld output figures, let's dig into what we do know for sure about the newest addition to the Ford gasser family.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Super Duty#Ford F Series#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Vehicles
Road & Track

The 2023 Ford Super Duty Is a Workhorse Refined

Ford says the Super Duty represents something like 50 percent of today's heavy-duty truck market, so this is a very big deal. The 2023 Ford Super Duty is a workhorse refined, a truck for workers, families, and recreational types, headlined by two new engines and many other off-road and tech features.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
CARS
Motorious

Win this Rapid Red 760 hp Shelby Mustang GT500 With 25-Percent More Entries

The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
CARS
Ford
Cars
Motorious

Rusty Relics - Pick Two!

See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market

New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Hits a Ditch

Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare, Options-Loaded 1968 SS 396 Camaro Convertible Found After 40 Years!

In most parts of the country, you're lucky if you find your classic hidden away in a dry barn. The reality is that many super-cool cars are just parked outside and left to rust and rot away. If that happens in a dry desert, you're golden, but if it's in a wetter part of the country Mother Nature will do all sorts of nasty things to it. Many times, these classics are beyond saving. But if the car is special enough it may be worth trying, even if it's in awful shape.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023

Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Autoblog

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a long-haul master

Much of the Northern Hemisphere is heading into winter, meaning many of us are getting ready to hang up the riding gear for a few months. The Italians want you riding all year, in all weather conditions, and the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally looks to be the bike to get it done.
CARS
sippycupmom.com

Glock & Picatinny Rail Mounted Light – Buying Guide

Gun-mounted light was first invented by Russian/American immigrant Conrad Hubert. Since then it has come a long way with so many designs, shapes, and sizes. Today’s Glock and Picatinny rail-mounted lights are smaller than they used to be. Small but these flashlights are very powerful. Compared to regular EDC...
ELECTRONICS
Jax Hudur

The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America

The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.

