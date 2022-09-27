Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
The 2023 Ford F-150 price has been released. Though we don't know a ton about the newest version of this popular pickup, there are some key details that have been made public. The post How Much Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
New Ford Super Duty 6.8-Liter V-8: What We Know
With the debut of the fifth-gen 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup came two new engines: a high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 turbodiesel and an all-new 6.8-liter gas engine. While Ford withheld output figures, let's dig into what we do know for sure about the newest addition to the Ford gasser family.
Ford Gives the 2023 Ranger Midsize Truck an F-150 Edge
Does the 2023 Ford Ranger midsize truck offer the updates you desire? Check out what's new for this pickup. The post Ford Gives the 2023 Ranger Midsize Truck an F-150 Edge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road & Track
The 2023 Ford Super Duty Is a Workhorse Refined
Ford says the Super Duty represents something like 50 percent of today's heavy-duty truck market, so this is a very big deal. The 2023 Ford Super Duty is a workhorse refined, a truck for workers, families, and recreational types, headlined by two new engines and many other off-road and tech features.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Win this Rapid Red 760 hp Shelby Mustang GT500 With 25-Percent More Entries
The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
New 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty revealed as the top towing truck
The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty lineup has been revealed, and Ford claims it will have the most powerful truck in the class and the best towing and payload rating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rusty Relics - Pick Two!
See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
Autoblog
Elon Musk said Tesla's AI robot Optimus will eventually 'cost less than a car' and could lead to a 'future with no poverty'
Elon Musk has lofty goals for his company's planned humanoid AI robot product. A rough prototype of the bot, which is called Optimus, made its official debut on Friday night at Tesla's annual AI Day by dancing and waving to a crowd. But Elon Musk predicted that as the bot's...
Autoblog
Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed
The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest, smallest, and cheapest pickup. It starts at $20,000. I tested a well-optioned, $35,000 Maverick Lariat to see the type of bed you get when you spend a bit more. The Maverick Lariat came with a multi-position tailgate, a bed liner, a power outlet, and...
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
MotorTrend Magazine
Rare, Options-Loaded 1968 SS 396 Camaro Convertible Found After 40 Years!
In most parts of the country, you're lucky if you find your classic hidden away in a dry barn. The reality is that many super-cool cars are just parked outside and left to rust and rot away. If that happens in a dry desert, you're golden, but if it's in a wetter part of the country Mother Nature will do all sorts of nasty things to it. Many times, these classics are beyond saving. But if the car is special enough it may be worth trying, even if it's in awful shape.
Autoblog
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
Here’s Jeep’s Current Hybrid SUV Lineup Explained
Jeep seems to be adding hybrid SUV options all the time, here are its offerings explained once and for all. The post Here’s Jeep’s Current Hybrid SUV Lineup Explained appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
Autoblog
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a long-haul master
Much of the Northern Hemisphere is heading into winter, meaning many of us are getting ready to hang up the riding gear for a few months. The Italians want you riding all year, in all weather conditions, and the new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally looks to be the bike to get it done.
sippycupmom.com
Glock & Picatinny Rail Mounted Light – Buying Guide
Gun-mounted light was first invented by Russian/American immigrant Conrad Hubert. Since then it has come a long way with so many designs, shapes, and sizes. Today’s Glock and Picatinny rail-mounted lights are smaller than they used to be. Small but these flashlights are very powerful. Compared to regular EDC...
The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America
The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.
Comments / 0