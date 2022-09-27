Read full article on original website
Road & Track
The 2023 Ford Super Duty Is a Workhorse Refined
Ford says the Super Duty represents something like 50 percent of today's heavy-duty truck market, so this is a very big deal. The 2023 Ford Super Duty is a workhorse refined, a truck for workers, families, and recreational types, headlined by two new engines and many other off-road and tech features.
Autoblog
Ford applies to trademark 'Megazilla' name for crate engine
On February 1, 2011 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants applied for to trademark the term "Megazilla." The application is live, but we can't find record of the U.S. burger chain serving such a monstrosity. Similarly, in 2020, Ford Performance teased a crate engine called Megazilla toward the end of 2020, the same year the automaker put its 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into the Super Duty lineup. Everyone figured Ford wanted to continue giving its V8 internal combustion engines a proper send-off as the world heads to electrification, and that the automaker also wanted to aim one of those parting shots at Mopar's 1,000-horsepower, 950 pound-foot Hellephant V8 crate engine. But just like that Checkers burger, we heard nothing about it. Until now. CarBuzz discovered Ford applied to reserve the Megazilla name in four countries, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), the Australian Intellectual Property office (AIP) and the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ).
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Autoblog
Ford Mustang: Past, present and future | Autoblog Podcast #749
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. They kick things off by talking about the Ford Mustang: which were the best, the Fox Body finally getting its due, and where they think the seventh generation will rank among the 'Stangs of history. They talk about which Mustang they would get if they had $20,000 to spend; or $40,000; or $60,000.
Autoblog
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
Autoblog
2023 Subaru Forester pricing rises, still has a CD player(!)
With a major refresh last year, Subaru has decided it's not making any further changes whatsoever to the 2023 Forester. Well, except for the inevitable upward price adjustment. The base Forester now starts at $27,620, a $1,300 increase over the 2022 model. That base model comes standard with Subaru's EyeSight...
Autoblog
New York to require all new car sales to be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
The state of New York is following in California’s footsteps with a zero-emissions vehicle law that will require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. Gov. Kathy Hochul is implementing this rule via directive to the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The...
Autoblog
2023 Ram Rebel 2500 HD adds the diesel engine you can't have in the Power Wagon
Have you been wanting a Ram Power Wagon, but couldn’t pull the trigger because Ram won’t sell it to you with the Cummins diesel engine? Well, today, Ram has an answer for you, and it’s the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Officially at least. Go ahead and call it Ram Rebel 2500 HD if you prefer. And if you couldn’t tell by now, it’s heavy duty truck week — Chevy released a refreshed Silverado HD earlier this week, and Ford revealed its next-gen Super Duty shortly thereafter.
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will be able to 'serve briefly as a boat' to cross rivers and lakes
Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slowly revealed details about his company's long-postponed Cybertruck pickup. On Thursday, he said the electric truck will be able to float and work like a boat for short periods. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it...
Autoblog
Charge '67 is an electric AWD Mustang to fulfill your cyberpunk fantasies
If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines
DETROIT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit.
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
Autoblog
Elon Musk said Tesla's AI robot Optimus will eventually 'cost less than a car' and could lead to a 'future with no poverty'
Elon Musk has lofty goals for his company's planned humanoid AI robot product. A rough prototype of the bot, which is called Optimus, made its official debut on Friday night at Tesla's annual AI Day by dancing and waving to a crowd. But Elon Musk predicted that as the bot's...
Autoblog
Tour the $35,000 Ford Maverick Lariat's small but wildly functional truck bed
The 2022 Maverick is Ford's newest, smallest, and cheapest pickup. It starts at $20,000. I tested a well-optioned, $35,000 Maverick Lariat to see the type of bed you get when you spend a bit more. The Maverick Lariat came with a multi-position tailgate, a bed liner, a power outlet, and...
Autoblog
2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive Review: Audi's next EV step is a good one
Audi has a bold plan to have an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2033 and its next step toward carbon neutrality is the Q4 E-Tron SUV. It’s smaller than the midsize E-Tron SUV that was introduced in 2019 by about a foot, nose-to-tail, and weighs about 1,000 pounds less. It also costs $22,000 less than that E-Tron and in its base trim, has a longer range. What a difference a few years makes.
Autoblog
Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year
The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.
Autoblog
BMW prototype racers through the decades
Last week BMW revealed its M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car. When it makes its maiden track outing in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, it'll be BMW's first prototype race car in nearly a quarter century. At the car's unveiling in Los Angeles, the company brought out three prototype racers from its heritage collection to show the progression.
Autoblog
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Frontier adds Midnight Edition, shuffles features
In its second year since a full redesign, Nissan has unsurprisingly kept model year changes to a minimum. There's a small price increase for the 2023 Nissan Frontier, and an update of features to some trim levels. And Nissan's favorite trim update, the Midnight Edition, now makes an appearance. As...
