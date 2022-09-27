ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuzzy Bumbles
3d ago

There are always going to be people who dislike you for one reason or another just as there will always be people who DO like you for one reason or another. It isn’t always fair or right, it’s called life, GET OVER IT!

tyler
3d ago

young AND stupid. this is what CRT teaches, that your skin color is too blame for all of your life's problems. they didn't stand in your line because your character wasn't a fan favorite! you weren't exactly the lead star!

Momma Bear75
3d ago

I'm a adopted German girl raised with blacks. And I have never in my life seen this much racism anywhere we have ever gone. Im not saying there hasn't been any but it doesn't happen as much as all these people are sayin it does. I think alot of these people are just wanting the publicity of it all. They want sympathy and attention and that's it. I'm not saying it doesn't happen, just saying it doesn't happen as much as they are making it out to be. There is racism on both sides of the street. I've had plenty from blacks because of being raised with blacks. So it's not just a one sided thing. Let's move on. We all bleed red.

Decider.com

Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Stranger Things' Caleb McLoughlin Says Racism from Fans Has 'Affected Him a Lot'

Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"
CELEBRITIES
Noah Schnapp
Caleb Mclaughlin
Millie Bobby Brown
Finn Wolfhard
