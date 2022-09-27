There are always going to be people who dislike you for one reason or another just as there will always be people who DO like you for one reason or another. It isn’t always fair or right, it’s called life, GET OVER IT!
young AND stupid. this is what CRT teaches, that your skin color is too blame for all of your life's problems. they didn't stand in your line because your character wasn't a fan favorite! you weren't exactly the lead star!
I'm a adopted German girl raised with blacks. And I have never in my life seen this much racism anywhere we have ever gone. Im not saying there hasn't been any but it doesn't happen as much as all these people are sayin it does. I think alot of these people are just wanting the publicity of it all. They want sympathy and attention and that's it. I'm not saying it doesn't happen, just saying it doesn't happen as much as they are making it out to be. There is racism on both sides of the street. I've had plenty from blacks because of being raised with blacks. So it's not just a one sided thing. Let's move on. We all bleed red.
Comments / 491