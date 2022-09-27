ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
AOL Corp

What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
Kiplinger

How to Plan for an Early Retirement

Dreaming of an early retirement? You’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, the number of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million according to the Pew Research Center. But it’s not just those over 50 looking to retire, according to a recent study by Northwestern, millennials are twice as likely to be thinking about early retirement as Gen Zers and three times as likely as Gen Xers.
Motley Fool

Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill

Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
travelawaits.com

A Financial Planner Shares 5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Required Minimum Distributions

Required minimum distributions. These three words can strike consternation, concern, and apprehension in many folks. Minimum distributions, or RMDs for short, apply to retirement savings you hold in a 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), or tax-deductible individual retirement account (IRA) including SEP and SIMPLE ones. As the name states, RMDs are not optional. Because you contribute pre-tax dollars to these accounts, or for IRAs, get a tax break for contributions you make, at some point, the chickens come home to roost — the IRS will get its cut.
