WSET
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
WSET
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WSET
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
WSET
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
WSET
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
WSET
Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact
(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
FEMA deploys team to Virginia ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impacts
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSET) — FEMA has deployed a team to Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s to assist in the potential impact on the Commonwealth. FEMA Region 3 has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team- 1 to support the Commonwealth of Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. The IMAT team will assist with the coordination of planning and response operations with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
WSET
VDH warns of dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers due to Hurricane Ian rain
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Ian are expected to impact areas of the state beginning Friday through the weekend. This storm could create dangerous conditions in creeks, rivers, and low-lying areas along the coast. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds people to take precautions...
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Heavy rain in Virginia begins with first drops Friday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has four days of rain ahead, and the heaviest rain now appears to be Friday and into Saturday morning. Occasional rain will also occur Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Many rain totals will be over 3 inches. TIMING. Get your outdoor plans wrapped up...
WSET
Appalachian Power gives storm response update
(WSET) — Appalachian Power Storm Response Update is outlined below:. As of Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. according to Appalachian Power. As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.
WSET
VDOT crews on standby as weather from Hurricane Ian approaches Southside, Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews at the ready on Friday as Hurricane Ian prepares to bring large rain totals and wind to the Southside and Central Virginia. VDOT is encouraging all residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. They said...
WSET
Crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
(WSET) — Crews in our area are preparing for the impact Hurricane Ian could have here. AAA spokesperson, Morgan Dean said by the time Hurricane Ian hits Virginia -- the main threat will be the rain and potential flash flooding it could cause. “Based on the forecasts is going...
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Inches of heavy rain in Virginia, possible power outages predicted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here comes Hurricane Ian!. We have 4 days of rain ahead. The heaviest rain will fall Friday through Saturday morning. Although the storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after its destructive Florida path, the storm gained energy while over the Atlantic and is once more a hurricane. The storm strengthened and shifted east while over the ocean.
WSET
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in North Carolina are stepping up to help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the...
WSET
'Report your outages:' Appalachian Power issues storm prep update ahead of Ian impacts
(WSET) — Appalachian Power issued a storm preparedness update on Friday afternoon. The power company said it is monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting this afternoon and into the weekend. Storm Preparation...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
Commonwealth announces $13.6 million in 'Community Flood Preparedness Fund' grant awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday $13.6 million in awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The recreation said that twenty-seven applications for flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning, and studies were funded in communities across...
