Florida State

WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WSET

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
WSET

Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as Virginia braces for Hurricane Ian impact

(WSET) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian Wednesday. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

FEMA deploys team to Virginia ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impacts

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSET) — FEMA has deployed a team to Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s to assist in the potential impact on the Commonwealth. FEMA Region 3 has deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team- 1 to support the Commonwealth of Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. The IMAT team will assist with the coordination of planning and response operations with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Appalachian Power gives storm response update

(WSET) — Appalachian Power Storm Response Update is outlined below:. As of Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. according to Appalachian Power. As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Inches of heavy rain in Virginia, possible power outages predicted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here comes Hurricane Ian!. We have 4 days of rain ahead. The heaviest rain will fall Friday through Saturday morning. Although the storm was downgraded to a Tropical Storm after its destructive Florida path, the storm gained energy while over the Atlantic and is once more a hurricane. The storm strengthened and shifted east while over the ocean.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Commonwealth announces $13.6 million in 'Community Flood Preparedness Fund' grant awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Wednesday $13.6 million in awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The recreation said that twenty-seven applications for flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning, and studies were funded in communities across...
VIRGINIA STATE

