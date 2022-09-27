Read full article on original website
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
'Very challenging conditions' Tennessee agencies rush to Florida for recovery efforts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Agencies from across the country are sending help to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation. Tennesseans are helping survivors begin the grueling process of rebuilding. What do you say to someone who has lost everything?. “You start with a hug and ‘here’s...
Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga quilt shop owner and Florida native is giving a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Stacy Slockbower, Owner, of Pins & Needles Quilt Shop, is from Cape Coral, Florida. Over the years she has used her local business as a platform to...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Outdoorsmen concerned invasive carp species may reach our waters despite TWRA precautions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Those who live on...
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
Graduation rates improved in many Tennessee school districts in our viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For many local school districts, you might say it's a reason to say 'con-graduations.'. The Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE) released its data for the 2021-22 school year this week. The numbers show Hamilton County School's graduation rate increased by 3.2% over the previous year. Hixson...
Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
Group with Hillsdale affiliation withdraws requests for new Tennessee charter schools
Tennessee — A group with Hillsdale college affiliations has withdrawn their requests to build new charter schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties, which they presented to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. This comes after hearings last month over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College...
