'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Nebraska power companies heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath
(Omaha,Neb. ) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, impacting the state of Florida. Ian hit southwest Florida as category 4 storm, winding down to a category 3 as it was headed to Orlando. With a hurricane of this magnitude power lines are expected to go down and Nebraska power companies are ready to help.
Ian weakens to a Category 2 hurricane hours after making landfall in Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased to 115 mph. By 9 p.m., Ian lost more wind power to 110 mph.
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera
NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
Conservation minded: Krohn honored for commitment to soil and water
ALBION, Neb. — A central Nebraska farmer says he's doing what anyone would by taking care of the soil and water, but as he receives state recognition it's clear John Krohn goes deeper and his soil shows it. “My main goal is to not have any soil leave the...
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers
LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
Irrigators could see higher bills if they don't take steps to improve power factor
HALL COUNTY, Neb. / KEARNEY, Neb. — Some Nebraska farmers could see higher electric bills this fall. Power providers have started to measure how efficiently power is supplied to irrigation customers. It's something industrial customers have seen for years and now hits irrigators -- power factor. When Nebraska farmers...
State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall
A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
