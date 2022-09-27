ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
Pensacola, FL
Government
State
Texas State
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
foxnebraska.com

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
foxnebraska.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
foxnebraska.com

The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Hurricanes#Hurricane Michael#National Hurricane Center#Central Florida#Hurricane Ian#Florida Highway Patrol#Hotels#Skanska
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers

LINCOLN, Neb. — A lawsuit against pesticide makers is alleging anti-competitive practices that have hurt farmers. Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing the lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva. Their products are used on grains,...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

State Board of Education member, gubernatorial candidate spar on Twitter after town hall

A state board of education member sparring with a candidate for governor over social media after a town hall earlier this week. Gubernatorial Candidate Jim Pillen released a statement - saying in part, "The fact that Deb Neary believes that men should be able to play in women's sports and use their bathrooms is crazy and dangerous. The fact that she supports lowering proficiency standards is giving up on our kids."
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy