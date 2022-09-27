ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 89

DENNIS T. MENACE
3d ago

As long as everything pertinent is covered there should be no problem! Dress code is so out dated, especially when kids come to school in torn ragged clothes!

Reply(2)
44
Angie Northcraft
3d ago

I've seen the way some of the girls dress, some really want to show off their underwear and body parts to every one. and they All know today it'll be on the internet instantly

Reply
30
Hayek
2d ago

it's not body shaming...it's learning to dress appropriately according to your body size and weight. Unfortunately a lot of teenage girls nowadays are overweight, and still want to wear slinky tight dresses that just don't look good

Reply(6)
39
