What Happens to Pre-Mor Authority After the Ferrix Incident in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Star Wars isn’t necessarily a dystopian story, but the events of the original trilogy explore what it is like to live under a fascist dictatorship that is unflinching in its brutality. We’re getting to see what life is like in the Galactic Empire era in Andor, and how the Rebel Alliance begins to come together to stand up for freedom. What makes Andor unique in the modern Star Wars canon is that it isn’t connected to the Skywalker Saga, the force, or the Jedi Order. It explores the lives of average civilians who are helpless, starving, and desperate.
How Do Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael Know Each Other on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.As Andor continues with its newest episode, the show reveals more about how it connects to the larger Star Wars universe. This episode marks the introduction of one important familiar face, in particular, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As her relationship with the characters introduced in the show becomes more clear, it gives the show a direct tie to other Star Wars media.
Who Is Vel Sartha and Her Team of Rebels on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.In Episode 4 of Andor, titled "Aldhani," we are introduced to yet another new planet and set of characters as the Star Wars series continues to worldbuild and expand in breadth and scope. After a close call on Ferrix with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his Imperial troops, we find a lightly wounded Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) making their way to the planet Aldhani.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we see the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who was introduced to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." In this week's episode, Jen gets a call from Blonsky's parole officer (John Pirruccello) who suspects that he may have once again become Abomination. In a bid to distract herself from the pain of being ghosted Jen goes along with him as backup to check things out. The She-Hulk team could have easily decided to throw away all of Blonsky's character growth for an action-packed fight scene, but they didn't, and the show is much better for it.
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
'The Boys': Most Powerful Heroes Who Aren’t In The Seven, Ranked
Filming has finished on The Boys spin-off Gen V, which means it won't be long until we return to the hyper-violent, profanity-laden world of Vought and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). It's been a while since season three of The Boys wrapped up with an intense fight inside Vought tower and a deserved happy ending for one of the show's most under-appreciated characters.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
'Hocus Pocus 2' Ending Explained: What Happens to the Sanderson Sisters This Time?
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Salem, Massachusetts hasn’t changed all that much since Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) accidentally resurrected the youth-seeking, child-sacrificing Sanderson Sisters in 1993. While the Dennisons have hopefully moved on to live happy witch-free lives, a new set of youths have found themselves swept up in the mayhem of Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) after unwittingly playing into a 30-year plan to summon them from the grave once more. The Sanderson Sisters aren’t the only Hocus Pocus cast members that make a grand return in the legacy sequel. Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) also rises from the dead, ever the puppet to Winifred’s schemes for immortality.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
‘A Friend of the Family’: The Twisty Plot, Eerie Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know
Where Will You Be Able to Watch A Friend of the Family?. A picture-perfect family with a picture-perfect life meets the neighbors of their nightmares in A Friend of the Family, the upcoming drama series based on the true story of a young girl who was abducted twice by the same man, a family friend who used a web of manipulation, blackmail and out-of-this-world lies to warp her mind and drive her family apart. Steamy secrets, drugging, aliens, and underage marriage - it’s hard to believe that this actually happened, but in a time before the internet, cell phones, and Chris Hansen, the unthinkable was possible, and a charismatic man used his charm to get away with whatever he could in 1972.
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
Why Bill Skarsgård Was the Perfect Actor to Play Clark Olofsson
Bill Skarsgård is kind of an enigma. He's a handsome guy but manages to creep you out a little, even when he's not dressed up as a demon clown. Truthfully, the part that may creep you out has nothing to do with him; he's just created a fantastic career that's dominated by horror and drama, and he portrayed one of the most recognizable villains in literary history. Dramatically, his roles can wobble to the darker side into films that are rewarding to watch but, at times, slow-burning and heavy (recall the haunted but creepily hopeful Willard Russell in The Devil All the Time).
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
Does ’Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credits Scene Mean a Third Film Is on the Way?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Whether you’re watching a movie at home or shelling out some cash for popcorn and slushies at your local theater, you’ve likely become pre-programmed by Marvel to anticipate mid-credit and end-credit surprises during your moviegoing experience. Rest assured, Hocus Pocus 2 does not disappoint with its 30-second end credit scene that seems to hint that this isn’t the last time the Black Flame candle will be lit.
Laena Velaryon's Fate in 'House of the Dragon' Is an Improvement From the 'Fire & Blood' Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood is a dense text, even for those accustomed to his A Song of Ice and Fire series. The book documents over one hundred years of the Targaryen dynasty, from the conquest of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror to the unfortunate reign of King Aegon III Targaryen, also known as "The Dragonbane." Its pages contain dozens of characters, events, and more than a few dragons to remember as well. It's for this reason that when HBO set out to adapt part of the book for the series House of the Dragon that certain measures needed to be taken for brevity. Furthermore, much like the previous series Game of Thrones, the spin-off's showrunners made certain changes that differ from the source material.
