Florida State

WKRC

Ohio Task Force 1 conducting search and rescue after Hurricane Ian

CENTRAL FLORIDA (WKRC) - More than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members are conducting search and rescue efforts along Florida's West coast after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction along the coast. CNN reports more than a dozen deaths have been associated with Ian. OHTF-1 leader Jack Reall says his team...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Tri-State natives describe worsening conditions in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WKRC) - Local 12 is continuing to check in on families in Florida with local ties as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Leila Lloyd, a Northern Kentucky native, sent us a video of the rain and winds on Wednesday. It was the calm before the storm, but when we tried to FaceTime with her hours later, the weather had taken a turn for the worst.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRC

Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Gold miner fined $150K by Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — In a Sept. 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WKRC

Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT/CNN NEWSOURCE) - It's a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas with...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

Ky. bill would allow people to voluntarily add themselves to firearms do-not-sell list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to help some adults voluntarily block themselves from buying or possessing guns. The measure targets those who are at risk of attempting suicide. The lawmaker who introduced it is state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville, who is a psychologist. She says the suicide rate in Kentucky is higher than the national average.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

ROME, Ga. (WTVC) — District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court Wednesday saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reported. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. The petitioner shows that he expects...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH

