ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Comments / 8

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 3 separate murders

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of three people roughly three years ago. Coley Richardson, 45, had been on trial for one of the killings this week but eventually decided to plead guilty to all three homicides, along with a separate charge of having a weapon under disability. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross then sentenced Richardson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 54 years, making it highly probable he will die behind bars.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Royalton, OH
County
Lake County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Brunswick, OH
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Brunswick, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#Attorneys#Mental Health Issues#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
clevelandurbannews.com

Nineteen-year-old Black woman sentenced for murdering a White Cleveland cop by Judge John O'Donnell, the Michael Brelo judge....Tamara McLoyd shot and killed officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in 2021....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman convicted earlier this year in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off-duty...
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKYC

Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy