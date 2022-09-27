Read full article on original website
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 3 separate murders
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of three people roughly three years ago. Coley Richardson, 45, had been on trial for one of the killings this week but eventually decided to plead guilty to all three homicides, along with a separate charge of having a weapon under disability. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross then sentenced Richardson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 54 years, making it highly probable he will die behind bars.
newsnet5
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
Man pleads guilty during trial gets life in prison for murdering three people
45-year-old Coley Richardson was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing three people in separate incidents in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Man pleads guilty in Ohio insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Norwalk students charged with hazing; 1 faces felony
Three Norwalk High School students charged with misdemeanors in an August hazing incident — one of whom is also facing a felony charge — could face time in a juvenile detention center, a Huron County juvenile court official said.
cleveland19.com
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Akron babysitter accused of raping several children in 3 different Northeast Ohio communities
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping several children while babysitting in three Northeast Ohio communities. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 25-year-old Timothy Luna of Akron was indicted by a...
clevelandurbannews.com
Nineteen-year-old Black woman sentenced for murdering a White Cleveland cop by Judge John O'Donnell, the Michael Brelo judge....Tamara McLoyd shot and killed officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve in 2021....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman convicted earlier this year in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of off-duty...
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
WANE-TV
Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
huroninsider.com
Boy accused of attempting to stab family members over Hot Wheels toy
CASTALIA – A young boy was charged with a felony Saturday after he allegedly attempted to stab his aunt, brother and cousin after the cousin refused to give him a Hot Wheels car. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Erie County Sheriff Paul...
Willowick Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson placed on leave due to unspecified 'allegations'
WILLOWICK, Ohio — The city of Willowick has placed Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson on administrative leave after unspecified "allegations" were made against the longtime department veteran. In a statement to 3News, Mayor Richard J. Regovich (who also serves as safety director) said City Hall was "aware of allegations made...
Prosecutor fights release of ‘Black Widow’ killer
An infamous killer from Trumbull County is up for parole, and it's no surprise that Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is, once again, fighting it.
Local prosecutors have case of Struthers officer-involved shooting
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have turned over their case on the officer-involved shooting in Struthers to local prosecutors.
cleveland19.com
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
whbc.com
A Tuscarawas County Domestic Dispute leads to the death of the Suspect
A 43-year old man is dead following a domestic dispute in Mineral City yesterday morning. According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell Everett Martin died at the scene. Deputies say a woman called police because a man at her home, who she had a protection order against, was trying to get inside. She was hiding.
Stark County Dog Warden's Officer reduces adoption fees for October
CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering with two local non-profits to celebrate October being "Adopt a Shelter Dog Month." The sheriff's department along with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound have joined together to lower dog adoption fees at the Stark County Dog Warden's Office to $49 -- that's over a 50% discount off the regular adoption fee!
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
