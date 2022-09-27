AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of three people roughly three years ago. Coley Richardson, 45, had been on trial for one of the killings this week but eventually decided to plead guilty to all three homicides, along with a separate charge of having a weapon under disability. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross then sentenced Richardson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 54 years, making it highly probable he will die behind bars.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO